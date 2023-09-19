Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Frenkie de Jong; takeover saga cost superstar transfers, says transfer expert; and more - September 19, 2023

Manchester United are hoping to get their season back on track when they visit the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 20). Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a demoralising 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have retained their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, the club's prolonged takeover saga might have cost them big-money moves this summer, says Fabrizio Romano.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 19, 2023:

Manchester United want Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have retained their interest in Frenkie de Jong, according to Fichajes.

The Barcelona midfielder emerged as a target for the Red Devils following the arrival of Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager pushed for his compatriot last summer, and the Premier League giants even convinced the Blaugrana to agree a deal. However, the 26-year-old refused to leave the Camp Nou, putting an end to the saga.

Despite the setback, Ten Hag remains bullish about bringing De Jong to Old Trafford, as his considers the player a perfect fit to his tactics. Manchester United opted not to target the player this year, but Ten Hag wants the club to move for him in 2024.

De Jong's contract at the Camp Nou runs till 2026, and if Ten Hag can convince his compatriot to join his squad, Barcelona are likely to let the player leave for a fair price.

Takeover saga cost superstar transfers at Old Trafford

Manchester United could have targeted Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen had the takeover been completed in time, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The club have been put up for sale by the Glazers, but there hasn't been a breakthrough in talks with suitors yet, which has severely affected the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils were long-term admirers of Kane, who left Tottenham Hotspur this summer to join Bayern Munich. Osimhen's brilliant rise with Napoli also earned him admirers at Old Trafford.

However, on The Debrief podcast, Romano admitted that Manchester United didn't have the funds to complete such blockbuster moves this summer.

"My sources say things seem to be happening behind the scenes, but parties prefer to keep it secret.

"With the takeover they, maybe, would’ve had the chance to go for superstar players. There were links with players like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, but it wasn’t possible with their financial situation," said Romano.

He continued:

"This could’ve been an issue, links for that kind of player couldn’t materialise. They had to go with a different strategy. I don’t have any news on players rejecting United because of the takeover. It’s something normal in football."

Romano added that the Red Devils are pleased with their business in the recent transfer window, especially with Rasmus Hojlund.

“United are very happy with the transfer window they had. They feel Rasmus Hojlund has great potential and a very serious and professional guy. He’s a big talent, and they believe he’s the perfect player for Erik ten Hag’s ideas," said Romano.

The Danish striker arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta this summer.

Borussia Dortmund not interested in Jadon Sancho return

Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Borussia Dortmund are not interested in bringing Jadon Sancho back to the Signal Iduna Park, according to Bild.

The English forward arrived at Old Trafford from the Bundesliga giants in 2021 but has failed to live up to expectations. Things hit a new low when he was recently removed from the first team squad by Manchester United following a rift with Ten Hag.

The situation has given rise to speculation regarding the player's future. The Red Devils were willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old in the summer and could show him the door in January if the situation remains unchanged.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on the developments, while a potential return to Dortmund has also been touted. However, the German giants are not interested in their former player.