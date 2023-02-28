Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Harry Kane; Casemiro praised for his impact, and more - February 27, 2023

Manchester United won the EFL Cup on Sunday (February 26) with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Wembley. Casemiro and Marcus Rashford scored to help Erik ten Hag lift his first trophy since taking charge of the club last summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to target Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, journalist Garth Crooks has praised Casemiro for his impact at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 27, 2023:

Manchester United want Harry Kane

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in securing the signature of Harry Kane this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils have been flying high under Ten Hag this season. The Dutch manager, though, remains keen to upgrade his attack this summer, with a new No. 9 high up on his agenda.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Harry Kane celebrated being Tottenham's all-time goal scorer with his family Harry Kane celebrated being Tottenham's all-time goal scorer with his family ❤️ https://t.co/32riy5SOA5

Kane fits the bills and is a long-term target for Manchester United. The Englishman’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in less than 18 months.

Although Spurs are keen to tie him down to an extension, the Red Devils are sniffing at an opportunity. Ten Hag is likely to initiate an attempt to prise the player away at the end of the season. Kane has amassed 20 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions this season for Tottenham.

Casemiro praised for his impact

Casemiro has hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Garth Crooks has spoken highly of Casemiro’s impact at Manchester United this season.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Real Madrid and has become a vital cog in Ten Hag’s midfield. The 31-year-old was the best player on the pitch once again on Sunday as the Red Devils beat Newcastle United.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He's won 13 of them.



That's a 92.86% win rate when a trophy is on the line.



Big game player Casemiro has played in 14 career finals at the club level.He's won 13 of them.That's a 92.86% win rate when a trophy is on the line.Big game player Casemiro has played in 14 career finals at the club level.He's won 13 of them.That's a 92.86% win rate when a trophy is on the line.Big game player 🏆 https://t.co/LS3lt52B0O

In his column for The BBC, Crooks said that unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro has succeeded in galvanising the Manchester United dressing room.

“What a professional Casemiro has turned out to be for United. He could, at the age of 31 and having achieved all the success he has in his career with Real Madrid, sat on his fat contract living on easy street. Instead he has come to Old Trafford determined to transform the fortunes of a club that was on its knees when he arrived. The football was dire, the dressing room toxic and results poor.”

Crooks added:

“The Brazilian has slowly got his teammates playing again and now winning trophies. His performance against Newcastle in the EFL Cup final was a leader’s performance. Casemiro has done precisely what Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do, and that was unite a dressing room – and he is acquiring special status very quickly among the United fans.”

Casemiro has appeared 33 times across competitions for the Premier League giants this season, registering five goals and as many assists.

Stan Collymore hails Erik ten Hag

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has hailed Ten Hag for instilling a sense of belief in the Manchester United team. The Dutchman guided the Red Devils to their first trophy in six years on Sunday.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the Old Trafford outfit are catching up on Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

“Man United looked like a team with great belief, and that is a testament to the job Erik ten Hag has done. The team, on the whole, are going from strength to strength, and they’ll now be looking at the Premier League table and feel like they’re in a position to effect the outcome,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“I think Ten Hag will be telling his team to focus on each game as they come and let all the fans and pundits talk about Arsenal and Manchester City, but they’ll quite happily play the role of outsiders quietly sitting back and going about their business.”

B/R Football @brfootball



40 games: 29 W, 5 D, 6 L

77 goals

38 conceded

72.5% win percentage

League Cup won

3rd in PL

Still in UEL, FA Cup



Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United stats since joining:40 games: 29 W, 5 D, 6 L77 goals38 conceded72.5% win percentageLeague Cup won3rd in PLStill in UEL, FA Cup Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United stats since joining:▪️ 40 games: 29 W, 5 D, 6 L▪️ 77 goals▪️ 38 conceded▪️ 72.5% win percentage▪️ League Cup won▪️ 3rd in PL▪️ Still in UEL, FA Cup🔴 https://t.co/NjCVDJ9vID

Collymore added that Manchester United have turned over a new leaf since the start of the season.

“We know they’ve got a big enough squad to make changes in a run-in, so I expect to see them challenge, not just in the league, but also in the FA Cup and Europa League. To win the first trophy up for grabs and still be in the other three competitions come March is a great position to be in,” said Collymore.

He concluded:

“As for how the squad looks with a few months to go – they look humble and fit and raring to go. I think other clubs, home and abroad, will be looking at Man United with a sense of worry.”

The Red Devils next face West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (March 1).

