Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Harry Kane; club eyeing Antonio Silva, and more - February 28, 2024

Manchester United travel to the City Ground on Wednesday (February 28) in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag's team will be keen to return to winning ways in midweek following a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham in the league over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Antonio Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 28, 2024:

Manchester United want Harry Kane

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Harry Kane this year, according to HITC.

The English forward left Tottenham Hotspur last summer to move to Bayern Munich and has been a hit at the Allianz Arena. Kane has appeared 31 times across competitions for the Bavarians this season, registering 31 goals and setting up eight.

However, the 30-year-old has unfinished business in the Premier League, as he's within touching distance (47 goals) of Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Kane and are planning an ambitious move for the player this year.

The Premier League giants want to add an established No. 9 to their ranks, and new minority owners INEOS are looking to mark the start of their tenure by roping in Kane.

Red Devils eyeing Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have set their sights on Antonio Silva, according to Fichajes. The Portuguese defender has caught the eye with Benfica this season, registering 35 appearances across competitions, starting all of them. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with a new defender one of the priorities for the club this year.

Raphael Varane’s future remains uncertain, with the player set to become a free agent at the end of this season. Silva has been identified as an option to reinforce the backline and is likely to cost around €100 million.

However, INEOS means business this year and are keen to return the Red Devils to their former glory by investing on the right player. As such, a blockbuster move for the 20-year-old defender cannot be ruled out.

Manchester United backed to sign new left-back by Fabrizio Romano

Luke Shaw is unlikely to play again this season.

Manchester United are planning to sign a new left-back this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are in a spot of a bother regarding the position at the moment. Luke Shaw recently suffered another injury setback and could miss the rest of the season.

Tyrell Malacia is yet to kick a ball this campaign as he recovers from a knee injury. The Premier League giants signed Sergio Reguilon last summer on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but allowed him to leave in January. Manchester United also opted to send Alvaro Fernandez out on loan to Benfica in the winter.

Those decisions have come back to haunt the club, who are seriously short of options at left-back. Victor Lindelof has filled in at the position and remains a candidate for the job till the summer. It appears that the Red Devils want to address the situation come the end of the season.

On the Here We Go podcast, Romano added that the Premier League giants also want a new striker and a new centre-back this year.

"They have some names on the list, but this is the news. Manchester United want to consider a new left-back in the summer transfer window.

"We know about the striker, this is going to be a priority. We know about the centre-back, this is something they've discussed since September last year," said Romano.

Diogo Dalot could also be an option to cover at left-back.