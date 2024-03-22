Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Joao Gomes; club eyeing Giorgio Scalvini, and more - March 22, 2024

Manchester United face Brentford next in the Premier League when club football resumes at the end of the month. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth in the league after 29 games and are pushing to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes as a possible replacement for midifelder Casemiro. Elsewhere, the English giants are keeping a close eye on Giorgio Scalvini.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 22, 2024:

Manchester United want Joao Gomes

Joao Gomes has been a hit at the Molineux.

Manchester United are planning to rope in Joao Gomes as Casemiro's replacement, according to The Mirror.

The 32-year-old midfielder hasn't been in his elements this season at Old Trafford, and is linked with an exit ahead of the summer. The Red Devils want a new face to take his place in the centre of the park and have set their sights on Gomes.

The 23-year-old is enjoying an impressive campaign with Wolverhampton Wanderers, registering two goals and one assist from 28 outings across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag eager to add more quality to the middle of the park ahead of the new season. However, the Red Devils face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for the Brazilian.

Red Devils eyeing Giorgio Scalvini

Giorgio Scalvini has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are intested in Giorgio Scalvini, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Italian defender has been in fine form for Atalanta this season, registering 33 appearances across competitions, starting 30. Still only 20, Scalvini is tipped to become a future superstar and has turned heads at Old Trafford.

In his column for Caught Offside, Moretto added that the Italian could cost around €30-40 million this year.

"Recently I was informed that in the past few weeks scouts from Manchester United were present in Italy to watch Atalanta central defender Giorgio Scalvini on multiple occasions.

"He’s a profile that they like, there are other teams in England that also like him, and Manchester United clearly have a shortlist of various options in terms of central defenders, but Scalvini is on it," said Moretto.

He continued:

“They have to make a decision on who exactly to go to for, but they like Scalvini and they think he is an important talent. In terms of how much he’ll cost – this is opinion rather than information – I’d estimate at somewhere between €30-40m.”

Raphael Varane could leave the Red Devils this summer, so Scalvini could be a fine replacement.

Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of Teun Koopmeiners

Teun Koopmeiners could be on the move this summer.

The Premier League giants received a boost in their plans to bring Teun Koopmeiners to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are planning for midfield reinforcements this year, and the Dutchman has reportedly popped up on their radar. Koopmeiners has been a constant feature at Atalanta this season, registering 12 goals and four assists in 34 outings across competitions.

Speaking to Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, the 26-year-old admitted that he's willing to move to the Premier League.

"I told the club that in the summer I would like to leave. But to leave Bergamo a really interesting offer must arrive, because I hope that Atalanta will earn a good sum from my transfer. I hope I have some options to think about,” said Koopmeiners.

He continued:

“For some Premier League clubs I would even tolerate the rain in England. I spent a wonderful time in Bergamo, my girlfriend and I are having a lot of fun.”

The Red Devils could face competition from Liverpool in the race for the Dutchman.