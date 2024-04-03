Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Juventus ace; club eyeing 2 midfielders, and more - April 3, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against Chelsea on Thursday, April 4, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw at Brentford last weekend and will be eager to make amends.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set their sights on a Juventus star. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are eyeing two midfielders ahead of the summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 3, 2024.

Manchester United want Samuel Iling-Junior

Samuel Iling-Junior has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have set their sights on Samuel Iling-Junior, according to Tuttojuve.

The 20-year-old forward has impressed with Juventus recently and has turned heads at Old Trafford. Iling-Junior has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Serie A side this season, scoring one goal and setting up two.

The Red Devils are already hot on the heels of Gleison Bremer, who has been identified as a solution to their defensive woes. The English giants have now set their sights on Iling-Junior as well, and want to move for him this summer. The Bianconeri are likely to let him go for €20 million.

Red Devils eyeing two midfielders, says journalist

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Joao Gomes as possible targets this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Dewsbury-Hall has been excellent for Leicester City this season, registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 43 outings across competitions. Gomes, meanwhile, has caught the eye with Wolverhampton Wanderers and has admirers at Old Trafford.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that a new striker is now the priority for the Red Devils.

“We should be clear that the priority position at Manchester United as of now, and things can change, but right now is a striker. The midfield and the defence will determine who goes and how much funding comes in.

"Joao Gomes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are two possibilities in that midfield position. The advantage of both is that they've got Premier League experience," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Gomes is playing well for Wolves, and Dewsbury-Hall is in excellent form for Leicester after scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in the Championship.

"He's left-footed and can play defensive midfield, central midfield or attacking midfield. Manchester United are in the early stages of drawing up a shortlist.”

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen linked with exits, the Premier League side could invest in midfield this year.

Manchester United willing to wait for Dan Ashworth, says journalist.

Manchester United are willing to wait for Dan Ashworth to be available, according to Ben Jacobs.

INEOS are making multiple changes behind the scenes at Old Trafford and have identified Ashworth as the ideal candidate for become the club's sporting director. The Englishman, who was serving a similar role for Newcastle United, has been sent on gardening leave amid links with the Red Devils.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Manchester United are no closer to reaching an agreement with the Magpies.

“As for Ashworth, Manchester United are no closer to reaching an agreement but it’s still seen as a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ a deal is reached.

"Things probably won’t be resolved until Newcastle line up Ashworth’s replacement. It could be sorted this month, but Manchester United don’t want to pay £20m to get Ashworth starting this summer," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Sources have always been clear they are prepared to wait. The priority, however, is to have him begin at worst in time for the January 2025 window and ideally on 1 September.

"It will be easier to negotiate with Newcastle once they have a replacement in mind since they won’t want a situation where they are paying that person plus Ashworth for a prolonged period of time.”

The Red Devils have been quite unimpressive in the transfer market recently, and INEOS are hoping that Ashworth can change that.