Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Kylian Mbappe; Wout Weghorst unlikely to stay, and more - February 22, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday (February 23) in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff. Erik ten Hag’s team secured a 2-2 draw against the Blaugrana in the first leg at the Camp Nou last week.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to move for Kylian Mbappe once their change in ownership is complete. Elsewhere, the club are unlikely to sign Wout Weghorst permanently this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 22, 2023:

Manchester United want Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to move for Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to Football Insider.

The French superstar signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but his future remains up in the air. The Red Devils are planning to take advantage of the situation.

B/R Football @brfootball The only way to stop Kylian Mbappé The only way to stop Kylian Mbappé 👋 https://t.co/0ZHj6kIXwc

The Premier League giants are preparing for a change in ownership at the club. The new owners are likely to take charge this year and could sanction a statement signing to mark their arrival at Old Trafford. Mbappe is arguably the biggest superstar of his generation and would be a fantastic addition to Ten Hag’s squad.

Manchester United’s recruitment team are already working behind the scenes to help the transfer materialise. The 24-year-old has already racked up 27 goals and six assists in 28 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Wout Weghorst unlikely to stay

Wout Weghorst has struggled in front of goal since his move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are unlikely to keep Wout Weghorst permanently at the club, according to Football Insider.

The Dutch forward arrived at Old Trafford on loan in January for the rest of the season. While his overall contribution to the team has drawn praise, the player hasn’t been prolific in front of goal.

centredevils. @centredevils 🤩 Robin van Persie and Wout Weghorst at Carrington today Robin van Persie and Wout Weghorst at Carrington today 🇳🇱🤩 https://t.co/PvoBW17XCB

The 30-year-old has been a first-team regular since his arrival, starting all ten games, but registering just one goal and an assist.

Ten Hag holds him in high regard and has even deployed his compatriot in an unconventional attacking midfield role. However, the Red Devils don’t have any obligation or option to sign Weghorst permanently at the end of the season.

The Dutch striker is likely to return to Burnley once his contract ends, with Manchester United expected to invest heavily in a new No. 9 this summer.

Raphael Varane opens up on Erik ten Hag’s impact at Old Trafford

Raphael Varane is preparing to face Barcelona.

Raphael Varane reckons Erik ten Hag has turned things around at Manchester United by focussing on building confidence and discipline.

The Dutch manager has managed to get his team firing on all cylinders within half a season. The Red Devils are fighting on four fronts in the ongoing campaign and have reached the final of the EFL Cup this weekend.

Speaking to the press, Varane said that the team has grown together in the past few months.

“I think first of all, it is the confidence, and secondly, I think it is the discipline. I think, tactically, we are following exactly the rules. We know exactly how we want to play and manage the game. I think the quality is in the squad, but with a little more experience and mentality of competition and winning mentality, we have already improved a lot,” said Varane.

He continued:

“That is maybe the difference between this season and last. I think in the last months we grow a lot, I think we are playing with more confidence, and tomorrow, the atmosphere will be electric, so we have to manage our emotions, stay calm and believe.”

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Raphael Varane on the difference from last season: "First of all, it is the confidence, secondly, the discipline. We know exactly how we want to play and manage the game." Raphael Varane on the difference from last season: "First of all, it is the confidence, secondly, the discipline. We know exactly how we want to play and manage the game."

Varane also said that facing Barcelona will be a big challenge for Manchester United, pointing out that the team showed great character at the Camp Nou last week.

“We improved a lot already as a team, and the next stage is to beat teams like Barcelona. It is a great challenge for us and a great opportunity. I think the first game against Barcelona was a very good game, top level, two open teams who want to press high on the pitch. The level was very good, and it was a good result for us,” said Varane.

He added:

“Obviously, the first half, we could maybe score more goals, but in general, we played with character and personality on the pitch, which was very important, and I think, for the second game, we know exactly how we want to play. We want to play with passion, discipline on the pitch and believe. I think we have a good team, and we are ready for the challenge.”

The Red Devils arrive for the game against the Blaugrana on the back of a superb 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday (February 19).

