Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Marcus Thuram; Marcel Sabitzer happy at club, says agent; and more - February 23, 2023

Manchester United host Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday (February 23) in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff. The first leg ended 2-2 at the Camp Nou last week.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to move for Marcus Thuram this summer. Elsewhere, Marcel Sabitzer’s agent Roger Wittmann has said that his client is happy at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 23, 2023:

Manchester United want Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning a Bosman move for Marcus Thuram this summer, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The French forward is in the final few months of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, who are resigned to losing him this summer. The Red Devils are among the clubs vying for his signature.

Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: “We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go”, told Sport1Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: “We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go”, told Sport1 🚨🇫🇷 #transfersThuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. https://t.co/7UhBQRcpKb

United manager Erik ten Hag is eager to bring a new No. 9 this summer to lead the line at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen on his radar, but both players have massive price tags on their heads. Thuram represents a cheaper alternative and could add more depth to the attack.

The 25-year-old has racked up 14 goals and four assists in 22 games across competitions for Monchengladbach this season.

Marcel Sabitzer happy at Old Trafford, says Roger Wittmann

Marcel Sabitzer has become a first-team regular at Old Trafford since his move.

Roger Wittmann reckons Marcel Sabitzer is well suited to the toughness of the Premier League. The Austrian midfielder joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season and has hit the ground running.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Marcel Sabitzer’s agent, Roger Wittmann: “He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the outset that the Premier League was great for him. He is an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can do there. And that's what's in demand there.” [ @kerry_hau Marcel Sabitzer’s agent, Roger Wittmann: “He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the outset that the Premier League was great for him. He is an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can do there. And that's what's in demand there.” [@kerry_hau] https://t.co/i5TWJFnu3D

Speaking to Sport1, as cited by Caught Offside, Wittmann also remained coy about his client’s future with the Red Devils.

“He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the start that the Premier League was a great fit for him. He’s an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can there. And that’s what’s needed there. At Manchester United, we see Marcel from Leipzig again. I’m very happy for him. What’s next in the summer? We’ll see when the time comes,” said Wittmann.

Manchester United could be tempted to sign the player permanently if he continues his good form.

Bruno Fernandes names three players who have improved Red Devils

Casemiro has hit the ground running since arriving from Real Madrid last summer.

Bruno Fernandes has hailed Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane for improving Manchester United.

The former two joined the Red Devils last summer, while the Frenchman is in his second season at the club. All three, as well as Fernandes, have been indispensable under Ten Hag this season.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport's Between the Lines, the Portuguese heaped praise on Casemiro.

“Obviously he (Casemiro) is a player who can find the passes and at the same time cover a lot of space in behind. He gives you the freedom to go higher and take more risks, to make runs into the box because you know you'll be covered by him,” said Fernandes.

He continued:

“But at the same time, he's adding goals and assists being in the right positions, he has a great mentality; even if he doesn't speak English very well, he can talk to people in a football way and help everyone. He's been a really good part for us and improved our team.”

Fernandes also praised the impact of the three men in the backroom.

"More than that he improved everyone who plays in that position because it makes you want to push yourself a little bit more and having Casemiro who has won many big trophies with Real Madrid makes you understand there's still a long way to go. His desire and passion is there as you see with Licha (Martinez). Rapha (Varane) is a little bit more calm but still a big voice in the dressing room. He’s someone you can rely on but when he has to talk and do his part he does really well,” said Fernandes.

Fernandes has appeared 36 times for the Red Devils this season, registering seven goals and nine assists.

