Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bayern Munich eying Scott McTominay, and more - August 29, 2023

Manchester United are expected to make more changes to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window. Manager Erik ten Hag has already added quite a few new faces to his roster so far.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have their eyes on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Scott McTominay.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from August 29, 2023.

Manchester United want Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Erik ten Hag has stepped up his pursuit of a combative midfielder as the summer transfer window draws to a close. His quest has taken the Dutchman to Tottenham Hotspur, where Hojbjerg has been deemed surplus to requirements.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils are yet to submit a formal offer for the Dane.

"It’s also important to report that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has a chance to leave Spurs in case they receive an important proposal. In the last 48 hours he’s been discussed as a possibility for Manchester United – he’s one of the names being discussed, but at the moment, from what I’m hearing, they have not started concrete negotiations," wrote Romano.

"One reason is that it will depend on the outgoings, this is why it is not concrete at this stage. Still, Erik ten Hag knows the player well, so it could be an interesting move. We’ll see if it’s an alternative to Sofyan Amrabat, who is still waiting for United," he added.

Hojbjerg is proven in the Premier League and could hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich eying Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay has turned heads at the Allianz Arena

Fabrizio Romano has admitted that Thomas Tuchel admires Scott McTominay. The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, who is willing to cash in on him this summer. Bayern Munich are reportedly in the market for midfield reinforcements and have the player on their radar.

Speaking on the Debrief podcast, Romano added that the Bavarians appreciate the 26-year-old.

"It’s true that Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player, I can confirm that, but at the time moment, Manchester United have not received a formal approach from Bayern for McTominay," Romano said.

“I think for Bayern, [they want] both a centre-back to replace [Benjamin] Pavard, and a midfielder, because Thomas Tuchel wants that kind of player. They’re still discussing now internally which one could be the best option, but for sure, McTominay is a player they really appreciate," he added.

With Ten Hag pushing to sign a new midfielder this summer, McTominay’s days at Old Trafford could be numbered.

Red Devils submit Leonardo Spinazzola enquiry

Leonardo Spinazzola could leave Stadio Olimpico this summer

Manchester United have submitted an enquiry with AS Roma for Leonardo Spinazzola, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back to cover for Luke Shaw. The Englishman is expected to miss the next few months of action after picking up an injury. Erik ten Hag has already drawn up a list of replacements and Spinazzola is on his wish list.

There remain some concerns about the Italian's fitness, though. His impressive rise at the Euro 2020 came to an abrupt halt after he tore his Achilles tendon during the tournament.

However, the 30-year-old is back to full fitness, although he is no longer the first choice under Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico. Spinazzola's contract with the club expires in 2024, so he could be available on a cut-price deal.