Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want RB Leipzig ace, club eyeing Keylor Navas, and more - May 13, 2024

Manchester United remain eighth in the Premier League table following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's men next face Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, May 15, in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set their sights on Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Keylor Navas.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 13, 2024.

Manchester United want Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are planning a move for Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to Stretty News. The Slovenian striker has been in inspired form for RB Leipzig this season, registering 17 goals and two assists from 41 outings across competitions. The 20-year-old reportedly has a €50m release clause in his contract, which makes him an enticing prospect for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag spent £72m to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer, but is planning to add more firepower to his attack this year. With Anthony Martial almost certain to leave at the end of this season, the Dutch manager wants to rope in a replacement. Sesko has been identified as an option, along with Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres. The Slovenian's agent was spotted at Old Trafford on Sunday, and is apparently in talks with the club to script a move come summer.

Red Devils eyeing Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas

Manchester United have their eyes on Keylor Navas ahead of the summer, according to Fichajes. The Costa Rican goalkeeper is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent at the end of this season. The Red Devils are attentive to his situation and are planning to rope him in on a Bosman move.

The Premier League giants signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan last summer, but the Cameroonian shot-stopper has endured an underwhelming season so far. Onana has registered 12 clean sheets from 48 outings so far, conceding 80 goals.

Erik ten Hag is not actively looking to replace Onana, but would prefer to have more depth in the goalkeeping department ahead of the new season. Navas has been identified as a possible backup for the Cameroonian, and his experience could be a big help to the 28-year-old, should the move materialize.

Aaron Wan-Bisska likely to leave Old Trafford, says Fabrizio Romano

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bisska could be on his way out of Manchester United this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English right-back is no longer a first team regular at Old Trafford, although he has been heavily involved of late due to injuries to key players. The Red Devils are expected to sign a new right-back this summer, with Inter Milan ace Denzel Dumfries reportedly on their radar.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Dutchman could leave the Nerazzurri at the end of this season.

“We’ve had many reports on Manchester United and the right-back position. One thing to say is that Denzel Dumfries, who is one name being linked, has good chances to leave Inter Milan in the next transfer window,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“He’s out of contract in 2025, but there is still no agreement over extending his deal, so it’s a really concrete possibility to see him leave for a new possibility."

Romano went on to add that a swap deal involving Dumfries and Wan-Bissaka isn't being discussed at the moment.

“The Premier League could be an option for Dumfries, but at the moment a swap deal involving Dumfries and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not being discussed. This swap deal is not expected, but let’s see what United decide to do with the right-back position,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“As for Wan-Bissaka, there’s been interest in him since December but at the moment, I’m not aware of negotiations for the player. It could be one to watch in the summer, because with one year left on his contract Man United could be open to selling him in case they receive a good proposal.”

Wan-Bissaka has appeared 27 times across competitions this season for the Premier League giants, registering three assists.