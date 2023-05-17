Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want striker and midfielder; club eyeing Edson Alvarez, and more - May 17, 2023

Manchester United face Bournemouth next at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (May 20) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are looking for a new striker and midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Edson Alvarez. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 17, 2023:

Manchester United want striker and midfielder

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to sign a world-class striker and midfielder this summer if they qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, as per Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils are fourth in the league after 35 games and will secure a top-four finish with two wins from their remaining three games.

Ten Hag is planning to make multiple changes to his squad ahead of the new season. A world-class striker is high up on his agenda, following the club’s troubles in front of goal this season.

The Premier League giants have their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, while Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen is also a target. Randalo Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt is among the club’s short listed targets for the role.

Manchester United also want to address their midfield, where the likes of Scott McTominay might not make it to next season. Ten Hag has his eyes on Jude Bellingham, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is likely to join Real Madrid instead. The Red Devils also Frenkie de Jong on their wishlist, but the Dutch midfielder is likely to stay at Barcelona.

Red Devils eyeing Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Edson Alvarez, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Mexican midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Ajax last summer but ended up staying at the club. However, he's expected to move at the end of this season, and the Red Devils are interested.

Ten Hag is eying midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer and has set his sights on Alvarez. The 25-year-old could add more stability to the Dutch manager’s midfield next season.

His ability to operate in defence also makes him an intriguing option for Ten Hag, who knows all about the player from their time together at Ajax. Manchester United are willing to offer €50 million for Alvarez's signature.

Manchester United haven’t agreed deal with Kim Min-jae, says agent

Kim Min-jae has admirers at Old Trafford.

Kim Min-jae’s agent has rubbished talks of an agreement with United. The South Korean defender has been a rock at the back for Napoli this season, helping them win Serie A. His performances have earned him admirers at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils looking for a new defender this summer.

Harry Maguire is likely to leave at the end of the season, while Victor Lindelof’s future is also up in the air. Kim has been touted as a possible target for Ten Hag ahead of the summer.

Recent reports claim that the Premier League giants have agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old. However, speaking to Star News Korea, the player’s entourage said that Kim is in no rush to decide his future.

“It’s not true that a deal is closed with Manchester United. There is no hurry for the future. United have been interested in Kim since he was in China. We only spoke, but I repeat: there has been no concrete contact,” said the player’s agent.

Ten Hag has an established centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, but there’s a lack of a quality backup.

