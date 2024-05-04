Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils wanted Frenkie de Jong in 2023; Marcus Rashford unlikely to leave, and more - May 4, 2024

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are coming off a 1-1 draw with Burnley last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils wanted to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong last summer. Elsewhere, attacker Marcus Rashford is unlikely to leave this year. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 4, 2024.

Manchester United wanted Frenkie de Jong in 2023

Frenkie de Jong has admirers at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag has admitted that he attempted to sign Frenkie de Jong without success last summer.

Manchester United were in the market for a new midfielder and were heavily linked with the Barcelona man. However, De Jong ended up staying at the Camp Nou, with the Red Devils opting to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea and Sofyan Amrabat - on loan - from Fiorentina.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports that he wanted to pair De Jong with Casemiro at the heart of his midfield.

“Yes, it would have been De Jong and Casemiro playing and complementing each other. But in the last decade and in this period, we couldn’t always get the players we wanted. You have to accept that,” said Ten Hag

The Premier League giants are looking for a new midfielder this year, and De Jong's future remains uncertain, so a move could be a possibility this summer.

Marcus Rashford unlikely to leave, says journalist

Marcus Rashford has been a disappointment this season

Marcus Rashford is unlikely to leave Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English forward has been a shadow of his former self this season, registering just eight goals and five assists in 40 outings across competitions. His struggles have added to speculation regarding the player's future at Old Trafford.

Jones, though, told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old would have very few suitors right now.

"Rashford is not actively up for sale, but United are opening the door right now to say to anyone who wants any of their players, 'this is your chance to make an offer'," said Jones.

He continued:

"The thing with someone like Rashford is he is not going to be cheap and there is going to be such a small market for him. Especially because it is so long since he has been in good form.

"My hunch is that Rashford is still a United player next season. The indications I get are that this will not end up being quite the mass exodus it is being made out to be."

Rashford signed a new contract with the Red Devils last summer and is tied to the club till 2028.

Former player advises Red Devils to offload Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is one of Erik ten Hag's most important players

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United to cash in on Bruno Fernandes this summer.

The Red Devils skipper added to speculation regarding his future in a recent interview, saying that any decision on his future will be taken after Euro 2024. Fernandes continues to be decisive for the Premier League giants, registering 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions this season.

However, Collymore told Caught Offside that Manchester United should move on from the Portuguese.

“Very good player? Yes! — Captain material? Absolutely not. The fact that he hinted earlier this week that he could be up for a move away tells me that he doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, doesn’t believe in the future project and wants a bit of the easy life — something you just don’t ever get at United," said Collymore.

He continued:

“For me, along with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony he’ll be a poster boy for the era at United where promise was abundant but excuses and not delivering were the reality. Sell and move on!”

Fernandes' contract with the Red Devils runs till 2026.