Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils wanted Harry Kane; club leading Michael Olise race, and more - May 3, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 34 games and won't secure a top-four finish. Erik ten Hag's team next face Crystal Palace in the league on Monday, May 6, at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils wanted to bring Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to Old Trafford last summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are the favourites to sign Crystal Palace striker Michael Olise.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 3, 2024:

Manchester United wanted Harry Kane last summer

Harry Kane has lit up Bundesliga this season

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United wanted to sign Harry Kane last summer.

The English forward was available for transfer after deciding to leave Tottenham Hotspur, but the Red Devils failed to get a deal over the line. Kane eventually joined Bayern Munich in a blockbuster move. United, meanwhile, roped in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Speaking to Manchester United legend Gary Neville for Sky Sports, Ten Hag pointed out that it would be unfair to compare the Danish striker with Kane.

"We have had some choices made with talents like Rasmus Hojlund. I can see a striker who already proved it, who we want to sign and we couldn't get him. And then we went to Rasmus because he's a talent," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"Yes (if he meant Harry Kane), and you know Harry Kane will get you 30 goals. I think Rasmus will get there, but he needs time. It's not fair to assess him the same as Harry Kane. I would never compare two players because they are very different."

He added:

"But with Hojlund, I think we had the biggest potential in the striker position last summer, and we are very happy with him. But he also needs time to adapt, and we are very pleased he showed his assets in scoring goals."

Kane has enjoyed a stunning season with the Bavarians, scoring 43 goals and setting up 11 in 43 outings across competitions.

Red Devils leading Michael Olise race

Michael Olise has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Michael Olise this summer, according to ESPN.

The French forward has caught the eye with Crystal Palace this season. Despite missing much of the first half of the season due to injury, the 22-year-old has registered seven goals and four assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

His performances have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag looking to add more bite to his attack. Olise reportedly has a release clause in his contract that could make him an affordable option for the Res Devils. The Frenchman could be an upgrade on Antony, who has been a disappointment this season.

Juventus unlikely to sign Mason Greenwood, says journalist

Mason Greenwood is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer

Juventus are unlikely to sign Mason Greenwood this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The disgraced English winger is on loan at Getafe, where he's enjoying a decent season. Greenwood has registered 10 goals and six assists in 31 outings across competitions, but Manchester United are likely to let him go this summer. Recent reports have suggested that the Bianconeri are plotting to bring him to the Serie A.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the Italian giants don't have the finances to secure a deal.

"The Juventus links are a bit premature because at the moment there isn’t a way that Juve would be able to afford a deal like that," said Jones.

He continued:

"Obviously United do have some interest in Bremer, so maybe negotiations could involve both those issues to open something up, but it’s ultimately going to need Juventus to sell players before they can pay anything like £40million for Greenwood.

"Also, I’ve spoken with a few contacts in Italy and they do have some reservations about how his signing would be greeted."

Greenwood's contract with the Red Devils runs till 2025.