Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils will not win the league with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford advised to defer future decision, and more - 14 March 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table, a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal who have three games in hand. Ralf Rangnick’s wards next face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes the Red Devils will not win the Premier League with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line. Elsewhere, former Everton player Kevin Campbell has advised Marcus Rashford to defer a decision on his future until the appointment of a new manager.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 14 March 2022.

Paul Merson claims Manchester United will not win the league with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was outstanding on Saturday

Paul Merson believes Manchester United cannot win the Premier League with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. The Portuguese showed his importance to the Red Devils by scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. The 37-year-old continues to be indispensable for Ralf Rangnick this season.

However, Merson believes Ronaldo is hurting the cause of the team. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Englishman tipped the Portuguese to leave in the summer.

“Do I think he (Cristiano Ronaldo) will still be there next season? No, absolutely not. I’d be shocked if he was still there. I don’t think the manager who’s coming in is going to be as soft. I don’t think it’s going to work with him. If you want to win the Premier League, that isn’t happening,” said Merson.

“I thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was weak, I think Ralf Rangnick is weak with the way it’s happened. Someone who’s coming in has got to be majorly strong. You’re not going to win the league with a 37-year-old up front in my opinion,” added Merson.

Merson went on to claim that Ronaldo has hampered the output of his teammates.

“The worrying thing for Man Utd is he’s their best player and top scorer. You can’t say he hasn’t been a success – he’s the top scorer at Man Utd, the biggest club in the world, and he’s 37. But you’ve got to put it in perspective – Man Utd are there to win trophies, not just make numbers up and try to get fourth,” said Merson.

“He’s probably done his job but him doing his job hasn’t helped anybody else. It might sound silly because he’s done well, but that means no one else has done well,” added Merson.

Kevin Campbell advises Marcus Rashford to defer future decision

Marcus Rashford has cut a sorry figure at Old Trafford of late

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised Marcus Rashford to defer a decision on his future until the arrival of the new manager. The 24-year-old has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season and is tipped to leave this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said:

“Look, it was a slap in the face last weekend, without a shadow of a doubt. It must have been tough for him to take. You have to remember that the manager in there at the moment will not be the manager next season. Rashford has to wait until the new manager comes in."

He added:

"There’s no point making a decision on your future now because Rangnick will not be the manager. Rashford has to re-assess the situation when the new manager comes in."

Campbell also claimed Rashford will stay at Old Trafford.

“He has 18 months left on his contract so he will have to re-negotiate soon. I don’t see him leaving Manchester United. The club are already losing four or five players in the summer. Rashford is an important, home-grown player,” said Campbell.

Juan Mata to be offered coaching role at Old Trafford

Juan Mata has struggled for game time this season

Manchester United could offer midfielder Juan Mata a coaching role at the club if he decides to hang his boots this summer, according to The Sun. The Spaniard has been a peripheral figure at the club this season.

However, the 33-year-old is not part of Ralf Rangnick’s plans for the future. His current contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season and he has not been offered an extension yet.

Despite his lack of game time, Mata is not short of options. However, the Spaniard has been working on his coaching badges and is also undergoing a management course. The Premier League giants are reportedly willing to offer him a technical role if he wants to end his playing career.

Edited by Aditya Singh