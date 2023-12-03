Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils yet to make Mason Greenwood decision; Galatasaray want Van de Beek, and more - December 3, 2023

Manchester United’s poor run of form this season continued at St. James’ Park on Saturday (December 2), as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United. Erik ten Hag’s team have lost 10 of their 21 games across competitions this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are yet to make a decision regarding the future of attacker Mason Greenwood. Elsewhere, Galatasaray are interested in midfielder Donny van de Beek.

On that note, here's take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 3, 2023:

Manchester United yet to make Mason Greenwood decision

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Mason Greenwood’s future, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward left Old Trafford this summer on a temporary move to Getafe and has slowly been rebuilding his career after off-field trouble in England.

Valencia and Real Sociedad are interested in his services, according to The Sun, while other reports have hinted that Getafe want to sign him permanently.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a decision on Greenwood's future is likely to be made by the middle of 2024.

“We had some rumours about Getafe [being] already prepared to bid for Mason Greenwood, to have him long-term.

"(We also had rumours) about other clubs in Spain, alencia and others, thinking about the possibility to bid for Mason Greenwood; about Man Utd's next future co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe already discussing internally about the situation of Greenwood,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“From what I'm told, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made no decision at all about Greenwood now and nothing will be decided in December.

"The idea is to take some time, to let Greenwood play for Getafe where he is on loan, and then in 2024 - but probably in March, in April, in May, not in the January transfer window - the idea will be to discuss the position of Mason Greenwood, also based on his performances for Getafe, based on many different factors."

Greenwood has four goals and three assists in 11 outings for the La Liga side this season.

Galatasaray want Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek is a forgotten man at Old Trafford.

Galatasaray are interested in Donny van de Beek, according to Sporx.

The Dutch midfielder is a peripheral figure at Manchester United right now and has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Ajax in 2020.

This season, Van de Beek has registered just two appearances across competitions, playing a total of 21 minutes, despite being fully fit.

The 26-year-old has recently spoken of a desire to secure regular game time soon, away from Old Trafford if necessary.

Galatasaray are now offering him a lifeline and have already been in touch with the Red Devils to chalk out a deal.

Talks were held during the recent UEFA Champions League game at Istanbul regarding a possible move in January. Manchester United are likely to let him go, as the player no longer features in Ten Hag’s plans.

Red Devils legend slams Erik ten Hag for Bruno Fernandes position

Bruno Fernandes hasn’t been his usual self this season.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticised Erik ten Hag for his use of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder is arguably the club’s best signing in the past decade and was handed the armband this summer.

However, the 29-year-old hasn’t been in his elements this season, although he has still managed five goals and as many assists in 20 games.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Scholes insisted that Fernandes’ dip in form was because he was being played out of his natural No. 10 position.

“Bruno (Fernandes) is another one. Look, he’s got fantastic ability, he can score a goal and make a goal, but I would love to be in the dressing room before a game and see what the manager is asking him to do.

"What position is he asking him to play? Where are you supposed to be on the football pitch?” said Scholes.

He continued:

“I see him as a No.10, it’s his best position as he can play a pass and he can get a goal. Where was he tonight? He was never in that position.

"I see him on the left, the right, sometimes he is the deepest Manchester United player, getting the goal off the goalkeeper. I don’t think that is healthy for the team. It upsets the formation and it upsets the way of playing.”

Fernandes’ meteoric form has taken a hit since the arrival of Teb Hag at Old Trafford, with the manager also deploying the Portuguese on the right wing on multiple occasions.