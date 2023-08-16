Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils yet to submit Sofyan Amrabat offer; Benjamin Pavard arrival uncertain, and more - August 16, 2023

Manchester United remain in the market for further reinforcements to help Erik ten Hag’s impressive rebuilding exercise at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager has been a revelation since taking charge last summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are yet to submit an offer for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 16, 2023:

Manchester United yet to submit Sofyan Amrabat offer

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are yet to submit an offer for Sofyan Amrabat, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Moroccan midfielder remains heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer. Fiorentina are ready to let him leave for a fair price.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils have to offload one more midfielder before they can move for the 26-year-old.

“It’s gone a bit quiet on Sofyan Amrabat, but it simply remains the case that United have to sell two midfielders before signing Amrabat. Fred is gone; the other one could be Donny van de Beek, but there’s still no agreement with Real Sociedad,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Another option could be Scott McTominay in case West Ham return or another club joins the race. Still, for now Fiorentina have not received any official bid for Amrabat yet.”

Amrabat is reportedly keen to join Manchester United.

Benjamin Pavard’s arrival uncertain

Benjamin Pavard is eager to move to Old Trafford.

Benjamin Pavard’s proposed move to Manchester United is under threat of breaking down, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French defender is reportedly a target for Ten Hag this year, with the Dutchman keen to install him as a replacement for Harry Maguire.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a move is unlikely if Maguire stays at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

“There has been no agreement between Man United and Maguire on the pay-off, and no agreement between Maguire and West Ham on the salary, so now after days and days of waiting. There’s a chance Maguire will stay at Old Trafford as an important rotation player,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Let’s see now how this affects Benjamin Pavard. He told Bayern he won’t sign a new contract, and he wants to join United, but it was linked to Maguire’s future as well.

"If Maguire stays, it’s difficult to see Man United going and spending big money on a new centre-back. That’s the feeling at the club today, also because Erik ten Hag really appreciates Victor Lindelof.”

Pavard’s contract with Bayern Munich expires in 12 months.

Harry Maguire advised to leave Old Trafford

Harry Maguire’s future at Manchester United remains up in the air.

Michail Antonio reckons Harry Maguire should leave Old Trafford to rediscover his top form.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and has looked short of confidence recently. West Ham United were close to securing his services this summer, but the move has reportedly broken down in recent days.

On the Footballer’s Football podcast, Antonio said that Maguire will do well once the constant bullying stops.

“I feel like he is a quality player, and I know once he gets his confidence back and people stop ripping into him and give him an opportunity to showcase himself again, I feel like he will actually do well.

"I just feel like it’s been more like – people just been bullying, I think it’s bullying basically. I’ll say it straight,” said Antonio.

He continued:

“How well and how quality the boy has been playing, to the stage where he’s now a shadow of himself, whereas before when he was at Hull and Leicester he was driving with the ball, beating people, finding passes but now he gets on the ball, and he’s looking nervous when he was never that type of player. So I think possibly leaving United could make him better.”

Ten Hag is ready to keep Maguire at Old Trafford, but the 30-year-old is no longer guaranteed regular game time.