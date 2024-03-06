Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not in Zinedine Zidane talks; club plan Jadon Sancho exit, and more - March 6, 2024

Manchester United face Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 9, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth after 27 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (55).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not in talks to appoint former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as their next manager. Elsewhere, the English giants are willing to cash in on on-loan attacker Jadon Sancho this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 6, 2024:

Manchester United not in Zinedine Zidane talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Zinedine Zidane is not in talks to take over at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not in talks to appoint Zinedine Zidane as Erik ten Hag's replacement, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch manager has struggled this campaign, as the weekend's defeat to Manchester City was their 11th in the Premier League this season and 16th across competitions.

Zidane, meanwhile, is yet to take up his next assignment since parting ways with Real Madrid in 2021. He has been named as a possible candidate for the Old Trafford job. The Frenchman enjoyed tremendous success during his two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu and could be a fabulous choice for the English giants.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils are yet to decide Ten Hag's future.

"We know there will be a lot of movement of managers this summer as there will be jobs opening up at Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but it seems we’re also getting speculation about some other clubs as well.

"I’m aware there have been more reports about Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, with Zinedine Zidane the latest name mentioned as a candidate for that job," wrote Romano.

He added:

"I must stress, though, that I’m not aware of contacts between Zidane and Manchester United so far. Nothing is concrete on that, as of now.

"Let’s see what INEOS decide to do in general in the next months after positive initial discussions with Ten Hag, but Zidane is currently not negotiating with United.”

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers Julen Lopetegui has also emerged as a potential candidate for the job recently.

Red Devils plan Jadon Sancho exit

Jadon Sancho's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Manchester United are planning to offload Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Football Insider. The English forward is on loan with Borussia Dortmund, joining them this winter after a public fallout with Ten Hag.

Sancho is unlikely to be part of plans at Old Trafford even if the Dutch manager leaves at the end of the season. The new management hasn't taken kindly to the Englishman's attitute and off-field behaviour and have decided that it's best that he departs.

The Red Devils will have to cut their losses, with potential suitors unlikely to pay over the odds for the 23-year-old.

Former player urges club to sign new striker

Rasmus Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford last summer.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has urged the club to bring in a striker to help Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish striker was signed for a reported £72 million from Atalanta last summer and has done a decent job so far. Hojlund has scored 13 goals and set up two in 30 outings across competitions this season.

However, speaking to The Peoples Person, Owen pointed out that the 21-year-old isn't a full package yet.

"With the state of affairs at Manchester United, Hojlund has come in and played all the time. He’s expected to be the superstar and score all the time.

"He’s still a young player learning the game, and he’s not a full package. It’s not easy at Manchester United at the moment for any player at any position," said Owen.

The former Ballon d'Or winner added that the Red Devils need someone who can complement Hojlund in the final third.

"I suggested in the past that you should have a great striker, and then you would bring Hojlund in to complement him, to learn from him and play a little bit for a season or two," said Owen.

He continued:

“Currently, you’re playing a player who doesn’t even want to be playing there (Rashford as a striker).

"You look at the great Manchester United teams, the likes of Yorke, Cole, Sheringham and Solskjaer, and you’ve got four amazing players, all of whom offer something different.”

The Premier League giants have joined the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to The Independent.