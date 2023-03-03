Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Richarlison told to join Red Devils; Illan Meslier backed to succeed David de Gea, and more - March 3, 2023

Manchester United will have to quickly turn their attention back to the Premier League, where they travel to Anfield on Sunday (March 5) to face Liverpool. Erik ten Hag’s team are coming off a 3-1 win over West Ham United in midweek in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils midfielder Kleberson has advised Richarlison to move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, former French international Louis Saha reckons Illan Meslier could be David de Gea’s replacement.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 3, 2023:

Richarlison told to join Manchester United

Richarlison could leave Tottenham this summer

Kleberson reckons Richarlison would be an ideal fit at Manchester United. The Tottenham Hotspur forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the club last summer from Everton. Kleberson believes joining the Red Devils could do his compatriot a world of good.

Speaking to OLBG, as cited by Caught Offside, Kleberson was full of praise for Richarlison.

“He’s the kind of striker that could help United a lot. Especially with teams pressing, he can do a low block; he can put pressure on the centre-back, and he can get inside the box. He’s played in the Premier League for many years; he understands the rules, and he’s a really hard-working player,” said Kleberson.

He added:

“As Man Utd get more structure and consistency, winning more games, I think Richarlison is a player who could do a lot for the club.”

Richarlison has appeared 23 times across competitions for Spurs this season, registering two goals and three assists.

Illan Meslier backed to succeed David de Gea

Illan Meslier has been impressive for Leeds United.

Louis Saha believes Illan Meslier could replace David de Gea at Manchester United.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been a loyal performer for the Red Devils over the years but has divided opinion among fans recently. The 32-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the club are already in talks to extend his stay.

Speaking to Betfred, as relayed by Caught Offside, Saha said that Meslier has all the attributes to succeed at his former club.

“He (Meslier) could replace him (De Gea), for sure. He’s a good goalkeeper, with a lot of talent, and his profile reminds me of Thibaut Courtois. He’s a tall lad, and even though he may need to improve his passing range, he’s decent with the ball, and he’s good on his line,” said Saha.

Saha added:

“The number one spot at Manchester United comes with a lot more pressure than it does at Leeds United or Lorient, so it all depends on whether he has the right mentality to take on that spot in Manchester United’s team. He’s a big talent, but there’s a long way to go for him.”

Meslier has registered five clean sheets in 27 games across competitions for Leeds United this season.

Old Trafford only option for Harry Kane in England, says Gary Neville

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons his former club are the only option for Harry Kane in the Premier League if he wants to leave this summer.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a world-class No. 9 and have set their sights on the Englishman. The 29-year-old is expected to look for a new challenge at the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by The Mirror, Neville said that City are out of the race after signing Erling Haaland last summer.

“He’s a great professional, and I think if Harry Kane could leave now and get him an exit out of there to a club in Manchester – probably United or City, I think he would take that opportunity. Now, it’s more than likely that it wouldn’t be City because of their (Erling) Haaland expenditure and what they’ve done with him. Manchester United are desperate for a centre-forward,” said Neville.

Neville also said that Kane won’t join Chelsea or Arsenal out of respect for Spurs but admitted that a move to Bayern Munich could also happen.

“Chelsea – I can’t see him going to Chelsea, Harry. He’s quite loyal to Tottenham, and there’s a big rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham. I don’t see that happening. They do need a centre-forward, (but) I don’t see that happening,” said Neville.

He continued:

“He’s not going to go to Arsenal, again because of the rivalry. So Manchester United, I think, is the only option in England for Harry Kane this summer. Bayern Munich have been mentioned, and that could happen (t00).”

Kane has amassed 20 goals and four assists in 35 games across competitions this season for Tottenham Hotspur.

