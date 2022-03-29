Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Rio Ferdinand backs Cristiano Ronaldo to stay; Luke Shaw hints at unhappiness at Old Trafford, and more - 28 March 2022

Manchester United run the risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season. The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table with nine games left to play. They trail fourth-placed Arsenal by four points, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand believes United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo could remain at Old Trafford even if the club missed out on the UEFA Champions League. Elsewhere, Luke Shaw has hinted at his unhappiness with the Premier League giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 28th March 2022:.

Rio Ferdinand backs Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult return to Old Trafford.

Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United next season.

The Portuguese’s future hangs in the balance, with the Red Devils languishing in sixth in the Premier League standings. It is thought the 37-year-old could leave Old Trafford if the Premier League giants fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Ferdinand said that Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford regardless of UEFA Champions League qualification.

“I can’t see him leaving, I’ve got to be honest with you, even if Man United don’t finish in the top four. I think Cristiano has to deal with [Man] United for another year. Yes he wants to compete; he has that burning desire to want to win trophies; he’s used to doing that; he’s used to winning things. But it can’t always be perfect; he’s had a perfect run almost through his career,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“For Ronaldo not to have Champions League music running in his ears on a European night, I don’t know what he’ll think if he has to hear some other music playing."

Ronaldo has scored six of his 18 strikes this season in the UEFA Champions League. However, he drew a blank across both legs of the Round of 16 against Atletico Madrid as United were eliminated from the competition.

Luke Shaw hints at unhappiness at Old Trafford

Luke Shaw has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford of late.

Luke Shaw has hinted that he is unhappy at Old Trafford. The Englishman has struggled for game time since the arrival of iinterim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Luke Shaw has been involved in 6 goals in his last 8 games with England (2 goals, 4 assists).

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old said that he feels more wanted with The Three Lions.

“The environment here that Gareth creates, you always enjoy it. I think when I come here (to England), for me it's about enjoyment, playing games with a smile on my face and enjoying it. I feel like here, when I come here I always do that; we all love playing for our country."

He continued:

"When we're here, we just focus on what's happening because my main focus is England at this time. I think everyone does. It's always important to feel like you're wanted. Especially here; I always feel that. I'm not saying I don't at United but especially here, the way things are, I feel wanted, I enjoy my football. The big part of football is enjoyment."

Shaw added:

“Of course, it's hard to enjoy it when we're losing. and we're not playing well at club level; we have to face that; this season. it's not been good enough at all; it's hard to enjoy; we've got a lot to improve on at the club, but we're here at England, so it's more focused on that."

Wayne Rooney dreams of taking charge of Red Devils

Wayne Rooney wants to take charge at Old Trafford one day.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that his ultimate goal is to manage the Red Devils some day. The Englishman has been impressive since taking charge of Derby County.

Wayne Rooney reveals his plan is to become Man Utd's manager.

Speaking recently, Rooney also said that he turned down an Everton job interview.

“The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job. I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now, but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen."

