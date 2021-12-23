Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Red Devils star close to joining Sevilla, and more - December 22, 2021

Manchester United will take to the field on Boxing Day against Newcastle United. The Red Devils last played Norwich City on December 11, a game they won 1-0.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has chosen sides in the eternal Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is close to joining Sevilla on loan in January.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from December 22, 2021.

Robert Lewandowski chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Robert Lewandowski has chosen sides in the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Robert Lewandowski has chosen sides in the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate. The two players have competed with each other for more than a decade. The Portuguese and the Argentinean have pushed each other to the limits, attaining greater heights in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a blockbuster return to Manchester United this summer, while Lionel Messi opted to move to PSG. The Argentinean has struggled to find his footing in France. However, the Portuguese has been prolific for The Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have divided fans all over the world. The PSG star recently picked up his seventh Ballon d’Or and now has two more coveted awards than the Manchester United ace. However, Lewandowski has hinted he might belong to the Portuguese camp in this debate.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ 🎙 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge:



"There is no expiry date on Lewandowski. Cristiano Ronaldo is a perfect example of this, Lewa and Ronaldo are no longer young but they are still able to give a lot to football and score a lot of goals. Bayern don't take Haaland because they don't need. 🎙 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge:"There is no expiry date on Lewandowski. Cristiano Ronaldo is a perfect example of this, Lewa and Ronaldo are no longer young but they are still able to give a lot to football and score a lot of goals. Bayern don't take Haaland because they don't need. https://t.co/sCHC4uOv9Z

Speaking to BILD, as relayed by The Mirror, the Polish striker expressed admiration for the hard work put in by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Since I became a professional, Messi and Ronaldo have been above everyone else. It has always been a duel between them. It's all about what kind of player you prefer. The answer to the question (of which is superior) is difficult. I respect the hard work of Cristiano Ronaldo. For Messi everything seems easy. I think Cristiano has had to work harder to succeed,” said Lewandowski.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial close to joining Sevilla

Anthony Martial is very close to departing Manchester United this winter

Anthony Martial is very close to departing Manchester United this winter. According to The Hard Tackle via El Chiringuito, the Frenchman has agreed personal terms with Sevilla. Negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage and Martial already has one foot out of Old Trafford at the moment.

Loïc Tanzi @Tanziloic #RMCLive Les négociations avancent pour un départ en prêt d’Anthony Martial cet hiver. Seville est aujourd’hui le club le plus avancé avec Manchester United. Le joueur a validé l’idée d’un départ en Espagne #Mercato Les négociations avancent pour un départ en prêt d’Anthony Martial cet hiver. Seville est aujourd’hui le club le plus avancé avec Manchester United. Le joueur a validé l’idée d’un départ en Espagne #Mercato #RMCLive

The Frenchman has struggled for game time with The Red Devils since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer. Manchester United are exploring the possibility of letting him out on loan.

Benfica interested in Manchester United outcast

Benfica have emerged as a possible destination for Manchester United outcast Phil Jones

Benfica have emerged as a possible destination for Manchester United outcast Phil Jones. According to The Daily Mail, the Portuguese side are planning to take Jones on loan in January. The Englishman last played for The Red Devils in January 2020 and is yearning for a move away from Old Trafford.

Also Read Article Continues below

Injuries and lack of form have hurt his chances and the 29-year-old now finds him at the periphery of the first team. Manchester United would prefer to offload him permanently, but are aware that a loan deal would be their best bet. Jones’ current deal expires in the summer of 2023.

Edited by Prem Deshpande