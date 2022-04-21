Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Roy Keane says Manchester United lack character; Marco van Basten raises Erik ten Hag concern, and more - 20 April 2022

Manchester United succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday. The result effectively ended interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s hopes of a top-four finish this season. With five games left, United trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points, with Spurs having a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Roy Keane has said that the current Red Devils squad lack character. Elsewhere, Marco van Basten is concerned for Erik ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 20th April 2022:

Roy Keane says Manchester United lack character

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes there’s no character in the current team. The Red Devils have struggled this season and were given a reality check by Liverpool in midweek.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane recalled playing alongside brilliant men at Old Trafford, saying:

“What Man Utd have always had in my experience of the club is brilliant characters, brilliant men, people you want to work with, people you want to be in the trenches with. Robson, Bruce, Pallister, Beckham, Giggsy, Butty all these lads. Brilliant lads. We didn't win every week, but you'd look around before a game and think, 'we're going to give everything we have for this club'. That's what we'd expect, and hopefully our talent would get us over the line, and we'd win the odd game.'"

He continued:

"But this team isn't even likeable; there's no soul with this team. You don't even warm to them. I know it's difficult for players to do interviews, but it's very robotic,;there's no emotion. I'd love to know what's going on at the training ground. What's the culture with the players, the young players, who's helping these lads along?"

Keane also blasted the Manchester United players for wanting to leave Old Trafford.

"I've never heard so many players wanting to leave Man Utd. When I was playing for them, you were dreading that you might be sold or leave. Now everybody wants to get out of the door. They can't get out quick enough,” said Keane.

He added:

"There's six or seven - look at the Everton game a couple of weeks ago - they've already left the building. They're gone. You can tell with their performances. They're on their holidays; they've switched off. They don't turn up; they lose 4-0; they're shaking hands going down the tunnel; they're doing the interviews with soundbites. You should be ashamed of your life. You should be hiding."

Marco van Basten raises Erik ten Hag concern

Erik ten Hag is all set to take charge at Old Trafford.

Ajax legend Marco van Basten believes Erik ten Hag should reconsider his decision to join United. The Red Devils set a poor example of themselves against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport after the game, Van Basten expressed concern that Ten Hag would take over a broken team.

“The difference between Liverpool and Manchester United is huge. They walk around like beaten people. This is one of the biggest clubs in England, and not one of them really gets excited. You have to start wondering if Manchester United might have doubts about Erik ten Hag, or should Erik ten Hag have doubts about Manchester United? I think this is sad to see for such a big club,” said Van Basten.

Ten Hag is the frontrunner to take over at Old Trafford this summer.

AS Roma eyeing Nemanja Matic move

Nemanja Matic (left) could be reunited with Jose Mourinho this summer.

AS Roma are planning a move for Nemanja Matic this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Mercato Web.

The Serbian midfielder has already announced that he will leave Manchester United this summer. Matic has served the Red Devils well since joining in 2017 from Chelsea, but he has dropped down the pecking order recently.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Our no.31 has issued an update on his future



#MUFC You will be missed, @NemanjaMatic Our no.31 has issued an update on his future You will be missed, @NemanjaMatic ❤️Our no.31 has issued an update on his future 👇#MUFC

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is plotting a reunion with his former player in Serie A this summer. Matic's current contract expires next summer, so the Serb might not be available for free this year.

Edited by Bhargav