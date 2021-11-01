Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Roy Keane wants Red Devils stars to shoulder Cristiano Ronaldo's defensive duties; club to battle Barcelona for Bayern Munich star, and more - 31st October 2021

Manchester United rode Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliance to secure a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. The Portuguese opened the scoring with a superb strike before setting up Edinson Cavani for the second.

Meanwhile, Roy Keane has asked Manchester United players to shoulder Cristiano Ronaldo's defensive duties. Elsewhere, The Red Devils are locked in battle with Barcelona for a Bayern Munich star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 31st October 2021

Roy Keane wants Manchester United players to shoulder Cristiano Ronaldo's defensive duties

Roy Keane wants Manchester United players to shoulder added defensive responsibilities to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. The Portuguese showed his pedigree against Tottenham Hotspur, scoring an outstanding volley to give the Red Devils the lead.

Manchester United started with Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Edinson Cavani in a 3-5-2 formation against Spurs. The Portuguese teed up Cavani to double the away side's lead after the break.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has received criticism for his off-the-ball work in recent games. But Keane believes the team has to help him out. Speaking after the game, the former United captain praised Ronaldo and pointed out that he wasn't in the team to close people down.

"Obviously they have Cavani next to him to share the load, but Ronaldo was never going to be closing people down - that was never his strength. They say the modern teams need to have 11 players sprinting, well you don't. You can have one or two geniuses on your team and go, 'Listen, you do the business.' said Keane.

"Look at that (Ronaldo first goal), that's not even half a chance and a major goal. Ronaldo is a genius. If you have him at your club, it can only be a plus," said Keane.

Red Devils to battle Barcelona for Kingsley Coman

Manchester United are ready to battle Barcelona for the services of Kingsley Coman.

Manchester United are ready to battle Barcelona for the services of Kingsley Coman, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Bayern Munich star's future continues to hang in the balance, with his current deal set to expire in June 2023. However, Coman is planning to leave the Allianz Arena in search of a new challenge.

The Red Devils are ready to invest in the Frenchman, despite breaking the bank for Jadon Sancho this summer. However, United will have to see off competition from Barcelona to land their man.

Manchester United backed to end contract talks with Paul Pogba

Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United will end contract talks with Paul Pogba.

Ex-West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United will end contract talks with Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's current deal expires next summer, but talks of an extension haven't reached a conclusive end so far.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie claimed the Frenchman was a problem at Old Trafford. He said that he doesn't expect United to hand Pogba a new bumper contract.

“So often he (Paul Pogba) goes missing or doesn’t turn up. Aren’t Man Utd meant to be paying him some huge new contract? I can’t see that happening,” said McAvennie.

Edited by Bhargav