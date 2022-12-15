Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Rudi Garcia talks Cristiano Ronaldo; Christian Pulisic tipped to reject move, and more - December 14, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games. Erik ten Hag has also taken his team to the knockouts of the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has opened up on recent links with Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has backed Christian Pulisic to turn down a move to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 14, 2022:

Rudi Garcia talks about Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has a meaty offer on the table from AL Nassr.

Rudi Garcia has remained coy regarding a possible move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is still on the lookout for his next club after cutting ties with Manchester United in November. The 37-year-old bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup from the quarterfinals, as Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



As revealed by Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitchAs revealed by @relevo @hugocerezo , Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitch 🚨⚪️ #RonaldoAs revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. https://t.co/mrbFneIPkt

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Al Nassr next. Recent reports have suggested that the Saudi Arabia club have offered him an astronomical contract to make the move.

Speaking to AS, as cited by 90 Min, Garcia admitted that he would love to coach the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"I think that any coach would be delighted to train a great star like Cristiano and already, in November 2021, I was very close to going to United. They chose Ralf Rangnick, but I met twice with John Murtough and Darren Fletcher. I came very close to coaching this club and was very motivated to go, who wouldn't be motivated to coach United?" said Garcia.

He continued:

"I have always thought that the great players are the easiest to manage because they are very intelligent, I verified this with Francesco Totti at Roma."

Ronaldo registered one goal in five appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Portugal.

Glen Johnson tips Christian Pulisic to reject Manchester United

Christian Pulisic (left) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Glen Johnson has said that Christian Pulisic could turn down a move to Manchester United.

The American forward is a target for Erik ten Hag ahead of the winter, with the Dutch manager planning to bolster his attack. The 24-year-old has struggled for chances at Stamford Bridge this season and is likely to be allowed to leave.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @GraemeBailey A number of teams across Europe are keen to sign Chelsea's Christian Pulisic on loan in January, but the Blues are divided over the American's next move. A number of teams across Europe are keen to sign Chelsea's Christian Pulisic on loan in January, but the Blues are divided over the American's next move.- @GraemeBailey

However, speaking recently, Johnson said that Chelsea won’t allow Pulisic to join a direct rival.

“I can’t imagine Chelsea would let him move to Manchester United. He could end up bouncing back and really help them out, so I suppose the only reason you’d let him out on loan is to get his value up and then sell him. That’s the only reason why he’d go on loan at this stage, and I’d be very shocked if he goes to Manchester United,” said Johnson.

Instead, Johnson tipped the American to move to Newcastle United.

“If he went to Newcastle, then that would be less of a risk, because even though they’ve been performing out of their skin so far, I’m not sure if they can do that from when the Premier League returns, up until the end of the season,” said Johnson.

He continued:

“However, I’ve been wrong many times in the past, but I’d be really surprised if they maintained this form between now and the end of the season.”

Pulisic has appeared 18 times for the Blues across competitions this season and has scored one goal.

Diogo Dalot wants first team assurances before signing new contract

Diogo Dalot has enjoyed a brilliant resurgence at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot wants guaranteed first team football before he signed a new deal with Manchester United, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese has cemented his place in Ten Hag’s plans this season. The 23-year-old has usurped Aaron Wan-Bissaka from the starting XI and made the right-back spot his own.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Man Utd should get him to sign a new contract immediately. Absolutely deserves it Diogo Dalot's progress has been outstanding. Defensively solid and a more mature player now.Man Utd should get him to sign a new contract immediately. Absolutely deserves it Diogo Dalot's progress has been outstanding. Defensively solid and a more mature player now.Man Utd should get him to sign a new contract immediately. Absolutely deserves it 👏 https://t.co/Hqq8qe3e5k

However, the player’s contract runs out at the end of the season, but there’s no renewal in sight just yet.

The Red Devils are already looking for a new full-back to push Dalot to the limits of his abilities. Sergino Dest and Jeremie Frimpong have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, so Dalot is concerned by the situation.

As such, Dalot could only commit his future to the club if he's assured of featuring regularly in the first team.

