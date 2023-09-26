Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Sofyan Amrabat backed for permanent stay; Red Devils suffer Adrien Rabiot blow, and more - September 26, 2023

Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Tuesday (September 26) in the third round of the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s team are coming off a scrappy 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (September 23).

Meanwhile, on-loan Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been backed to stay permanently with the Red Devils. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 26, 2023:

Sofyan Amrabat backed for permanent stay

Transfer Insider Fabrizio Romano has backed Manchester United to sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently next year.

The Moroccan midfielder was linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer and finally completed his move in the dying hours of the transfer window. The Red Devils signed the player on a season-long loan from Atalanta with an option to buy.

Romano told The United Stand YouTube channel that Amrabat should play his natural game and convince the Premier League giants regarding his permanent stay.

“Usually if you spend €10 million on a loan deal, it means you want to sign the player the following summer. We know it was not possible to spend €30m last summer because of Financial Fair Play, so it was crucial to find a creative solution.

"But if Amrabat will do what Amrabat is absolutely able to do, he will be a Man United player on a permanent transfer next summer. It depends on him, but that is the idea of the club,” said Romano.

Amrabat was a priority target for Erik ten Hag this summer

Manchester United suffer Adrien Rabiot blow

Adrien Rabiot (right) could be on the move in 2024.

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Adrien Rabiot next year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus want the player to stay at Turin and are planning to tie him down to a new deal. Ten Hag is a fan of the French midfielder, who will enter the final year of his contract with the Bianconeri next summer. The Red Devils were linked with the player before and are expected to return for him next year.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants are not discussing the player at the moment.

“We’re once again seeing Adrien Rabiot linked with Premier League clubs, but, honestly, there is no truth to the rumours at all. There are no talks ongoing now. No decision will be made now.

"Juventus are considering to offer a new deal to Rabiot in the next months, as he’s key player for them. They really want Adrien to stay, so I’m sure they will push for it,” wrote Romano.

Manchester United have strengthened their midfield this summer by signing Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat while they also have the talented Kobbie Mainoo in their roster.

Red Devils didn’t have the prerequisites to sign Declan Rice this summer, says journalist

Manchester United’s ownership situation this summer was not conducive for a move for Declan Rice, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Englishman, who left West Ham United this summer to join Arsenal in a blockbuster £105 million club-record move. Jones told Give Me Sport that Rice would have been perfect at Old Trafford.

“Obviously, if they could have got to Declan Rice, it would have made a massive difference to the way that they could control a game, and that's been one of their big problems.

"Having the right tempo at the right times has been a problem for United and having players that can spot the out balls too,” said Jones.

Jones continued:

“One of the strengths of this United team should be that they are good on the counter because of the pace that they've got within their attackers, and Declan Rice could have probably helped make the most of that, as well as breaking up the play like he does.”

However, the journalist went on to add that Amrabat could also turn out to be a nifty addition to Manchester United's squad.

“But the fact is United, without the takeover, were never going to be in a situation where they can actually go and get him, and they've had to now go out and get Amrabat on loan initially at a cut price fee to hope he can do a similar job and give those traits.

"So, maybe, once Amrabat is in that team, we'll see what United are really made of I think."

Amrabat made his debut off the bench against Burnley on Saturday.