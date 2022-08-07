Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Wayne Rooney advises Red Devils to let Cristiano Ronaldo go; club identify Frenkie de Jong alternative, and more - August 7, 2022

Manchester United stuttered to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener. New manager Erik ten Hag’s introduction to the Premier League failed to live up to expectations as a 2-0 deficit eventually proved insurmountable.

Meanwhile, Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney has advised his former club to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have identified an alternative to Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 7, 2022:

Wayne Rooney advises Manchester United to let Cristiano Ronaldo go

Cristiano Ronaldo is itching for a move away from Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United should let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer. The Portuguese has one foot out of Old Trafford already, but the Red Devils are eager to keep him at the club.

Speaking to The Times, the DC United manager said that his former club should focus on rebuilding around a new number nine.

“I think United should let Cristiano Ronaldo go. It’s not that Ronaldo can’t play in a Ten Hag team. He can play in any team. Ronny will always score you goals. But my personal view is that United aren’t ready to challenge for the title now, so the aim has to be to build a team that can win the league in the next three to four years, and you have to plan for that,” said Rooney.

He added:

“If the reports are true that Cristiano wants to leave the club, then United should allow him to go and get a No 9 in who is going to be there for the next three or four years and really help them build a team that can be successful. Ten Hag has to be given time to do it.”

Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute but failed to make a difference for his team. He had featured in only 45 minutes of the last pre-season game againt Rayo Vallecano last week.

Red Devils identify Fabian Ruiz as Frenkie de Jong alternative

Fabian Ruiz has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Fabian Ruiz as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong, according to Goal. The Red Devils have endured a frustrating time in their pursuit of the Barcelona midfielder. With no solution in sight, the club have been forced to consider their options and have turned to Ruiz.

The Napoli midfielder has been on fire in recent seasons and is eager to leave the club this summer. Ruiz is in the final year of his contract and has all the attributes to succeed in Ten Hag’s tactics. Napoli could be convinced to part ways with their asset if they receive a decent bid.

Harry Maguire honoured to be Manchester United captain

Harry Maguire has been retained as United captain under Erik ten Hag.

Harry Maguire has said that it's an honour to captain Manchester United. The Englishman was handed the armband after the departure of Ashley Young in January 2020. Despite several calls to strip him off captaincy, Ten Hag has opted to continue with Maguire as the captain.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Englishman said that he's used to the criticism that comes with the job.

“That's three managers now I've captained the club under; it gives me a lot of confidence and trust in what he sees in me around the place and around the dressing room. To be captain of this club is a huge honour. I know how much media speculation it brings with it, and I'm used to it now, I'm big enough to take what comes with it. I'm looking forward to leading the team again this season,” said Maguire.

Maguire added that he has never considered relinquishing the armband.

“No, not at all. It's a massive honour, a huge privilege to play for this club but to be captain and lead the boys out at Old Trafford is an amazing feeling. I've had so many ups and down in my career. I'm at a stage where I'm an experienced player now - 29 years old. I've played a lot of games for my country and in the Premier League. I feel like I can take the criticism and media speculation that comes with it,” said Maguire.

