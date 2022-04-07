Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Wayne Rooney gives verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's season; Red Devils close to appointing Erik ten Hag, and more - 6 April 2022

Manchester United’s top-four hopes have received a lifeline after Arsenal’s defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday.

However, interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards are still lagging behind in the race to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and fourth-placed Arsenal by three points, with the Gunners also having a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney has given his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s season so far. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are close to appointing Erik Ten Hag as their next manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 6th April 2022:

Wayne Rooney gives verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's season

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a mixed second stint at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Cristiano Ronaldo has not had the desired impact in his second-coming at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has endured a frustrating time since returning to his alma mater last summer.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Rooney said that his former club must centre their rebuild around younger players.

“You'd have to say no, at the minute (Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the desired impact at Old Trafford). He's scored important goals early on in the season in the Champions League, and he's scored the hat-trick against Tottenham, but I think if you're looking towards the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players to lift United over the next two or three years,” said Rooney.

He continued:

"Cristiano is getting on a bit, and he's certainly not the player he was when he was in his 20s, and that happens. He's a goal threat, but I think during the rest of the game, they need more."

GOAL @goal Wayne Rooney says Manchester United need more than they're getting from Cristiano Ronaldo Wayne Rooney says Manchester United need more than they're getting from Cristiano Ronaldo 😳 https://t.co/N3MnEc0Ugu

Rooney added that the Red Devils have good young players on their roster to usher in the future, saying:

“They've got good young players, and I think (Jadon) Sancho will be better next year. Marcus (Rashford) will be better next year, and they've got good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing for them, as he brings energy and quality. Scott McTominay has done well, so they've got good young players."

Rooney concluded:

"They just have to get them confident and believing they're good players performing at a better level. I'm sure the new manager will bring his own players in to try to get them rebuilding."

Ronaldo has top-scored for United with 18 goals across competitions so far but is set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as next manager

Erik ten Hag is all set to take charge at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next manager, according to ESPN.

The Premier League giants are currently in the process of identifying a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick is all set to head upstairs in a consultancy role this summer. The club currently have Mauricio Pochettino and Ten Hag on their wish list.

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ Manchester United set to finalise Erik ten Hag appointment. Ajax coach now the chosen candidate after topping four-man shortlist espn.com/soccer/manches… Manchester United set to finalise Erik ten Hag appointment. Ajax coach now the chosen candidate after topping four-man shortlist espn.com/soccer/manches…

However, it appears the Ajax manager has leapfrogged the competition for the hot seat at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have now identified Ten Hag as the ideal man to take them forward. The Dutchman could leave Ajax at the end of the season to take charge at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes could be sold this summer, says Frank McAvennie

Bruno Fernandes has blown hot and cold this season.

Former West Ham United striker Franck McAvennie believes Bruno Fernandes could be offloaded this summer if he doesn’t fit into the incoming manager’s plans. The Portuguese recently signed a new deal with Manchester United that will keep him at the club till 2026.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Fernandes could be gone unless he performs to the best of his abilities.

“Fernandes is some player, but he has blown hot and cold this season. I don’t think this contract changes anything. If the new manager wants him gone in the summer, he’ll be gone. So he needs to perform because all eyes are on him now. He has to perform,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“We need to see more goals and assists from him, like we saw just after he joined. If he can get back to that, then the contract looks like a good decision. But he’s not safe; Man United’s players have been nothing short of awful at times this season, so that needs to stop."

Fernandes has bagged nine goals and 14 assists across competitions this season.

Edited by Bhargav