Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: West Ham agree £30m Harry Maguire deal, Juventus eying Sofyan Amrabat, and more - August 9, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season and also won the EFL Cup. Manager Erik ten Hag took his team to the FA Cup final as well but failed to get the better of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have struck a £30m deal with the Red Devils for the transfer of Harry Maguire. Elsewhere, Juventus have entered the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from August 9, 2023.

West Ham agree £30m Harry Maguire deal

Harry Maguire is all set to leave Old Trafford

West Ham United have agreed a £30m deal with Manchester United for Harry Maguire, according to The Evening Standard.

The English defender has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer after dropping down the pecking order last season. He started just 16 games across competitions last season. His situation isn't likely to improve under Erik ten Hag, who already has a settled centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at his disposal.

West Ham manager David Moyes is eager to add more steel to his defense this summer and had identified Maguire as his preferred option. The Hammers have been hot on the heels of the 30-year-old for the past week and already saw their opening bid rejected by the Red Devils.

However, West Ham have now returned with an improved offer and have also managed to convince Manchester United to part ways with their former skipper. The Hammers are confident of agreeing personal terms with the Englishman, who is keen to team up with Moyes.

Juventus eying Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Turin

Juventus have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Moroccan remains a target for Erik ten Hag, who is looking to further bolster his midfield this year. The Dutch manager has already roped in Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Amrabat has seen his stock rise following an excellent outing at the FIFA World Cup as helped Morocco reach fourth place. He has been equally influential at Fiorentina, forcing the Old Trafford hierarchy to take note. The Red Devils are eager to secure his services but have to sell players before they can sanction a deal.

The Bianconeri, however, could pose a problem for the Premier League giants. Juventus have turned to Amrabat following their failure to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as well as Franck Kessie this summer. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has asked for the Moroccan and the Serie A giants are now planning to pip Manchester United to his signature.

Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United to be decided next week

Anthony Martial has failed to leave up to expectations at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial's future at Old Trafford could be decided next week, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The French forward's time with Manchester United has been marred with injuries, making just 29 appearances across competitions last season. The 27-year-old is rated highly by Erik ten Hag, but his poor fitness record makes him a liability for the Red Devils. The Premier League giants are reportedly ready to cash in on him for the right price this year.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, however, Jones admitted that Martial could also stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

"This could have been a big summer for Martial but a lack of game time again means he can not be relied on. United are definitely open to the idea of Martial leaving but it has to be a situation that suits everybody and that’s the tricky part to this," said Jones.

He continued:

"Obviously Martial’s injury record is not ideal so even future clubs have to be wary of that and it will impact in terms of any future deals he could get. He does have options both in England and abroad that are going to open up in the next week but there is no guarantee he leaves.”

Manchester United have already brought in Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line next season.