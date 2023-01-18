Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: West Ham want Harry Maguire on loan; Erik ten Hag happy with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and more - January 17, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to travel to Selhurst Park on Wednesday (January 18) to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Red Devils have won all nine games since the season’s restart after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are planning to secure a loan move for Harry Maguire this month. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that United manager Erik ten Hag is happy with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 17, 2023:

West Ham want Manchester United captain Harry Maguire on loan

Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford this year.

West Ham United are planning to secure a loan move for Harry Maguire, according to The Mirror.

The English defender has divided opinion among Manchester United fans ever since his big-money move from Leicester City in 2019. The 29-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season and faces an uphill task to reclaim his spot.

With Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and even Luke Shaw preferred ahead of him, Maguire has struggled for first-team opportunities this season.

The Red Devils are willing to let him leave this month, and the Hammers are interested. The London side are looking for a new centre-back to fill the shoes of Craig Dawson, who could be on his way out. Maguire is among a host of players currently under consideration.

Ten Hag happy with Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been impressive this month.

Erik ten Hag is pleased with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English right-back was a peripheral figure at Manchester United during the start of the season but has worked his way back into the first team.

Diogo Dalot has been Ten Hag’s preferred option for the full-back position this season, and Wan-Bissaka previously struggled for game time with the Red Devils. He was also linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January.

However, the situation has changed since the season restarted after the World Cup.

The Englishman has made the most of his chances, and his contributions for Manchester United at both ends of the pitch have been very impressive. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano acknowledged that Wan-Bissaka has worked very hard to improve his position at the club.

“Yes, I think Wan-Bissaka has been very good. To change the situation was not easy because the first part of the season was really complicated. Now Erik ten Hag is happy with his performances,” said Romano.

Wan-Bissaka has appeared seven times across competitions this season for the Red Devils and has registered one assist.

Tony Cascarino praises Fred

Fred carried out his job to the T in the Manchester derby.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has praised Fred for his performance for Manchester United against Manchester City.

The Brazilian was tasked with keeping Kevin De Bruyne at bay and largely succeeded in his endeavour. The Belgian did set up City’s opening goal but was largely a spectator as the Red Devils won 2-1.

Speaking after the game to The Times, as relayed by United in Focus, Cascarino also paid tribute to Ten Hag for getting the best out of Fred.

“I haven’t seen a man-marking job in football in recent years, and thinking back to big games, I haven’t seen one done so effectively. Fred is a player who was seen as one of the problems for United in recent seasons but now under Erik ten Hag — and with Casemiro anchoring that midfield — he is showing he can play his part in that central area,” said Cascarino.

He added:

“He’s got great energy, and I think he’s a player who needs quite specific coaching and a clear role. He had that on Saturday and played really well.”

Fred has appeared 23 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring two goals and setting up one more.

