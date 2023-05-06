Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Wout Weghorst backed to stay; Inter Milan want Donny van de Beek, and more - May 6, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (May 7) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men will look for a win after a disappointing league defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday (May 4).

Meanwhile, Wout Weghorst has been backed to sign a permanent deal at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are interested in Donny van de Beek. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 6, 2023:

Wout Weghorst backed to stay

Wout Weghorst’s loan deal expires this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Wout Weghorst could permanently stay at Manchester United.

The Dutch striker joined the Red Devils on loan this January but has endured a mixed stay at Old Trafford. He has struggled in front of goal, but his work ethic has been greatly appreciated.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Erik ten Hag knows that Weghorst wants to stay at the club

“You can see how much he has loved being part of all this, the way he celebrates big moments and the way he tries to build a rapport with fans at games. He’s been a very useful member of this side since (Cristiano) Ronaldo left, and Ten Hag is more than aware of the fact he would love to stay,” said Jones.

He added:

"Burnley will speak to him at the end of the season, and Weghorst will have to wait on United to approach again over the possibility of any new deal, but it is not impossible.”

Jones said that Weghorst could work as a backup striker if Manchester United bring in a world-class No. 9 this summer.

“I’ve spoken before about the fact United’s coaching staff love the fact (Marcus) Rashford has often been able to thrive from the left when Weghorst plays centrally. After he came into the club, Rashford went on a goal burst of six Premier League goals when Weghorst was up there with him, and he has been helpful in cup competitions, too, as his positioning opens up spaces that Rashford can utilise,” said Romano.

He continued:

"His goal output does not read well, but sometimes other parts of his game are forgotten because of it. If United decide to sign a big-name nine but also want another back-up forward option for depth reasons, it actually would not surprise me if they looked at keeping him beyond this season."

Weghorst has recently dropped down the pecking order after Anthony Martial’s return from injury.

Inter Milan want Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek could leave Manchester United this summer.

Inter Milan are interested in securing the services of Donny van de Beek this summer, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Dutch midfielder’s time at Manchester United has been a disaster so far, and he's now out with an injury. Even Tten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford has failed to revive the 26-year-old’s career.

The Red Devils are likely to let him go for a suitable offer this summer, and the Nerazzurri are reportedly interested. The Serie A giants are even willing to offer €20 million for his signature. Van de Beek is a long way down the pecking order at the Red Devils, so a move away could be in the best interest of all parties.

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to make first-team signings this summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Erik ten Hag wants to bring in top players to Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are likely to invest in the transfer market to continue the Dutch manager’s good work at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that the Dutch manager is not looking to simply add squad depth this summer

“This message from Erik ten Hag is pretty clear. He wants top players; it's no longer time for Man United to add players just to help the depth of the squad. Now it's time to add top quality players again, as they did for example with Casemiro, with Antony, with Lisandro (Martinez) in the summer and many others now; it's time to go with that way,” said Romano.

Romano added that Ten Hag wants a striker as well as midfielder this summer, while a defender could also be on the agenda, too.

“Erik ten Hag wants an important striker in Manchester United, Erik ten Hag wants United to explore the midfielders market. So this is going to be important too, and it could also be the case to invest on a new centre-back, depending on the future of players like (Harry) Maguire and (Victor) Lindelof, who is doing very well,” said Romano.

He continued:

"So we have to understand what's going to happen with that but new striker priority, new midfielder, but he wants important players, not just a number of players. This is the message of Ten Hag.”

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Poll : 0 votes