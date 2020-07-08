Manchester United Transfer News: West Ham United reportedly eyeing moves for Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones

Manchester United duo Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are reportedly set to leave the club.

Per reports, West Ham manager David Moyes wants to sign the duo from Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has barely used Manchester United duo, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard

Manchester United outcasts Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones could reportedly be on their way out of the club this summer, with West Ham preparing to lure them to the London Stadium.

According to the Independent, former Manchester United boss David Moyes is keen on signing with the duo should his side avoid the drop this season.

Both Lingard and Jones have been on the fringes of the Manchester United setup, having played just under 1000 minutes combined in the EPL this season.

While Lingard has not featured in a single match for nine game-weeks running, Jones' injury-ravaged season has only seen him complete the full 90 minutes once in the league.

Meanwhile, West Ham are just four points from safety, ahead of the bottom three by a fine margin following positive results against Chelsea (3-2) and Newcastle United (2-2).

Manchester United ready to sell the duo for the right price

Jesse Lingard (L) and Phil Jones (R) have been pushed down the pecking order at Manchester United

A win in any of the next four games for the Hammers would all but ensure their safety in the EPL, with the likes of Norwich City and Bournemouth struggling to pick up any points.

Injuries to centre-backs and midfielders have rocked West Ham at key stages of the season, and Moyes is now desperate to add to his ranks in order to stage a greater threat next time around in the EPL.

Jones and Lingard are talented but have failed to make a solid case for themselves at Manchester United for a while now.

Ole telling Lingard if he does that 1 more time he can .... off 😡



A few moments later he does the same and is off 🤣#MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/fvrfNK9Byo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 29, 2020

While Jones has slipped down the pecking order by the emerging, settled partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, Lingard has lost his place in the starting eleven to Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood and summer recruit Daniel James.

Lingard especially has had his troubles on and off the pitch in recent times. Revealing that he shared his problems with his Manchester United manager, the forward said:

"So I felt it was best to get everything off my chest and tell him why my head wasn't right. So I knocked on his door. When I came on the manager said to me, 'Just go on and play with a smile and enjoy it.' To hear that gives you confidence. He knows what kind of character I am. I need to be smiling."

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard has endured a difficult time on and off the pitch

Perhaps a move away from Manchester United could fix his form as well as his lack of confidence. Given the experience he has in the EPL, West Ham would surely not be a bad option. However, the aforementioned report alsuggests that Everton are in the mix for the England midfielder too.

The same goes for Phil Jones, who could potentially rediscover his touch and consistency at a mid-table club.

The Red Devils are expected to listen to offers and offload the duo if they are offered the right price. After all, they need funds to execute their transfer plans and facilitate moves for players like Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, both of whom they've been heavily linked with.

On the pitch, Manchester United will be looking to continue their red-hot streak of form and close the gap on Leicester City and Chelsea with a win against Aston Villa later tomorrow.

