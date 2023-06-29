Manchester United transfer target's former manager urges player to stay at current club for another year

Atalanta striker and Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund's former coach Christian Ilzer believes that the 20-year-old should remain at the Serie A side for another year. Ilzer claimed that staying at Atalanta could help continue his development before joining a big side.

Ilzer also went on to compare Hojlund to Napoli star Victor Osimhen. He feels that if Osimhen leaves Napoli, the youngster could be the perfect player to replace the Nigerian.

Speaking to Calcio Napoli, Ilzer said:

"Hojlund has an incredible mentality and his way of playing is ready for a top club. I know him well, I can say that due to his speed and mentality he can play for Napoli and take the place of Osimhen. What the Nigerian did in Naples is crazy and it won't be easy to replace him, but Hojlund could have a chance."

He added:

"Manchester United, Bayern Munich are also interested in him, but I would advise him to stay another year at Atalanta so that he can grow further and then go to a big European club."

Ilzer continued:

"Hojlund, for the way he plays his role and the strength he puts on the field, I see him much more similar to Haaland rather than Osimhen. He holds the pressure perfectly, indeed the more spectators there are, the more he gets excited."

He further said:

"Napoli is the club made for him and whoever gets Hojlund gets a deal."

Ilzer coached Hojlund at Austrian side Sturm Graz before he joined Atalanta in 2022. He has become one of European football's hottest prospects, bagging 10 goals and four assists for the Serie A side.

Manchester United and Chelsea set to hold talks over Mason Mount transfer

Mason Mount's transfer saga has grown complicated.

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to have discussions over a potential deal for Mason Mount. The Red Devils have had three offers rejected for the 24-year-old and are now looking to hold talks to resolve the impasse.

United are adamant on their £55 million valuation of Mount and are unwilling to budge considering he has only one year left on his deal. The Blues have made a counteroffer of £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons.

Chelsea continue to sell players this window. They have already confirmed deals that will see N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy join Saudi Arabia, while Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz will join Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively.

