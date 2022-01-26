Manchester United transfer target on the verge of leaving current club - Reports

Manchester United outcast Eric Bailly has emerged as a top transfer target for AC Milan.

The centre-back, who's fallen behind Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order, might be on his way out of Old Trafford.

He's currently away in Cameroon participating at the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast but has still been linked with exit rumors.

The Rossoneri are supposedly leading the race to sign him as they look to reinforce their defense following injuries to Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive AC Milan have made signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United a priority this month.



(Source: Foot Mercato) AC Milan have made signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United a priority this month.(Source: Foot Mercato) 🚨 AC Milan have made signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United a priority this month. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Both of their first-choice centre-backs have been ruled out from the rest of their 2021/22 campaign, leaving Stefano Pioli's side short of options in that position.

According to Italian news outlet Foot Mercato, Bailly has emerged as a possible solution to their defensive woes.

Milan are believed to be targeting a loan move for the 27-year-old until the end of the season but talks are threatening to fall apart. The clubs are locked in a disagreement over who will pay the player's salary, which currently stands at £80,000-per-week.

Roma join AC Milan in the race for Manchester United outcast

Foot Mercato have also revealed that Milan's domestic rivals AS Roma have also joined the race for Bailly.

The Giallorossi have ambushed the Premier League twice this season, roping in Tammy Abraham from Chelsea and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan.

Reportedly, the Ivorian enjoys a good relationship with Roma boss Jose Mourinho, having signed in his first year as Manchester United manager back in 2016.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers AC Milan are still leading the chase to sign Eric Bailly from Manchester United before the transfer deadline, but Roma are also interested.



Foot Mercato claim that Milan’s attempts to sign Bailly are hitting a stumbling block over his wages. AC Milan are still leading the chase to sign Eric Bailly from Manchester United before the transfer deadline, but Roma are also interested.Foot Mercato claim that Milan’s attempts to sign Bailly are hitting a stumbling block over his wages.

He's even famously called the Portuguese the 'best manager in the world' once, and it remains to be seen if a reunion is possible.

Bailly had a great first season at Old Trafford under him but lost his place in the starting XI following recurring injuries. Then with Maguire and Varane's arrival, the Ivorian's chances of getting back into the side diminished.

He's made only 45 appearances in the league in the last five seasons combined, including just four in the current one. Although his contract with Manchester United runs until 2024, it's unlikely Bailly will see it off at Old Trafford.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former Espanyol and Villarreal defender isn't happy with his situation in Manchester and is already seeking more game time. He might as well follow in the footsteps of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling and swap Old Trafford for Stadio Olimpico.

Edited by Diptanil Roy