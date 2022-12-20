Manchester United trigger one-year contract extensions for 4 key players: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly triggered an automatic one-year contract extension for Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, and Fred.

All four of these players have been used well by manager Erik ten Hag and United have looked to extend the stay of these players at the club. This is important because all four players' contracts were set to expire next summer. They would have been allowed to talk to other clubs for a potential transfer if they were not offered extensions by January.

According to The Athletic writer Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United have also started talks with Rashford on a contract on improved terms. The winger originally had only seven months left on his original deal prior to the one-year extension being triggered. He could now earn a bigger deal from the Red Devils.

Sources say that the new contract could put Rashford among the highest earners at the club, at about £400,000 per week.

Dalot is also set to negotiate an improved deal with the club after becoming a permanent fixture at right-back under Erik ten Hag. His contract with Manchester United was also set to expire before the end of the 2022-23 season before the one-year extension.

Fred has started only four games this season with the arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen but continues to be a vital part of the squad. Shaw faced competition from new signing Tyrell Malacia earlier in the season but has now solidified his position in the squad.

David de Gea is also expected to sign a deal that would reduce his weekly wages from the £375,000 he has been earning since September 2019. The goalkeeper has spoken earlier about taking a pay cut to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho still missing from Manchester United training

Jadon Sancho has not attended Manchester United practice.

Jadon Sancho has still not returned to Manchester United's Carrington training complex after missing their training program in Spain. This comes after he attended a four-week special training program in the Netherlands during the World Cup.

Earlier this month, manager Erik ten Hag said Sancho was 'not fit enough' to attend the club's Spain training camp. The winger has not been in team practice since October 31. His last appearance for the Red Devils came against Chelsea on October 22.

United are set to face Burnley in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday (December 21). They would expect to have most of their nine players eliminated from the FIFA World Cup quarter-final stage. This includes the likes of Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire.

They will, however, be without the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

