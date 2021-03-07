Manchester United trio not doing enough: Paul Parker

Former Premier League defender Paul Parker has criticized the performances of Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood ahead of the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

The difference in quality and performance of both Manchester teams has been highly contrasting this season. Pep Guardiola's side sit 14 points above Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Paul Parker, who played for Manchester United between 1991 and 1996, has called for an improvement in the performances of attackers Rashford, Martial and Greenwood. He told the Mirror:

“Everyone talks about Rashford and I'm pleased with what he's done off the pitch. But he's not producing regularly enough on it in terms of goals and performances.

“With Greenwood I understand people will say he's only 20. But I'd say we're getting to the point where we need to see more from him because he has the ability. You see what Ryan Giggs was doing when he was 19 and 20 and Greenwood isn't in the same league.

“I accept you can't compare them as players, but even when it wasn't happening for Giggsy he was still getting on the ball and trying to be a direct threat. Greenwood disappears too often in games and you're waiting for the odd shot from him. That's not enough, he has to be more involved.

“And don't get me started on Anthony Martial. He has talent but shockingly doesn't look as if he wants it enough. That's why the one player who has to play in every single game is Edinson Cavani.

“With the other three it's like going to the circus and having a juggle up – you don't know what you are going to get from Rashford, Martial, and Greenwood."

Rashford, Greenwood and Martial's form at Manchester United this campaign

Rashford has easily been the best of the trio this season, with the Englishman scoring 18 goals and providing 8 assists in all competitions for Manchester United. Greenwood and Martial, however, have struggled in front of goal. The former scored 17 goals for Manchester United last season but has only managed 4 this campaign. Martial finished last season as the top scorer for the Red Devils, scoring 23 goals in all competitions. This term, the Frenchman only has 7 goals so far.

Martial, Greenwood and Rashford are still young and have enough room for improvement. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the trio hit form soon, as Manchester United's attacking prowess will have to be top-notch against Manchester City on Sunday.