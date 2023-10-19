Manchester United trio impressed in training and forced Erik ten Hag to drop Jadon Sancho - Reports

Reports suggest that Erik ten Hag was forced to leave Jadon Sancho out of the Manchester United squad after youngsters Dan Gore, Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri impressed in training.

According to The Times, the Red Devils staff agreed with the manager's statements, which claimed Sancho wasn't giving his 100 percent in training. Resultantly, he was left out of the club's 3-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal on September 3.

However, the England international believed this statement to be untrue and claimed that he was made a scapegoat. Since this public fallout with the Manchester United boss, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man has failed to appear for his club.

In all, he's managed just three appearances this season, racking up a total playing time of just 76 minutes. The 23-year-old winger has failed to impress since joining Old Trafford from the aforementioned Bundesliga side in 2021 for a massive £73 million fee. He has bagged just 12 goals and six assists from 82 appearances across all competitions.

Currently, the attacker is linked with a move away in January. Several European sides, including Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Barcelona, are reportedly interested in the player's services.

The aforementioned youngsters have all enjoyed some game time after reportedly impressing in training. The attacking midfielder Mejbri has made four appearances across all competitions, with a total playing time of 232 minutes.

Meanwhile, winger Pellistri has registered six appearances, racking up a total of 255 minutes. Gore has made just one appearance, a 29-minute cameo in the Carabao Cup.

Pundit Ally McCoist urges Jadon Sancho to apologize amid ongoing feud with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has urged Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho to apologize to manager Erik ten Hag amid their ongoing controversy at Old Trafford.

The attacker has not appeared since the Red Devils' 3-2 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on August 26. Claiming that Sancho should ideally apologize to the Dutch tactician, McCoist said on talkSPORT:

"Knuckle down & get back in the team! The easy option is to get away, back to Dortmund. The correct one is to apologise."

As days pass, reaching a middle ground and settling the issue is becoming more unlikely. With a potential loan move to Barcelona or returning to Dortmund on the cards, Sancho could seek an out from Old Trafford in the January transfer window.