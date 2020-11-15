Manchester United could reportedly try to tempt Ajax chiefs Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar to the club, after the former hinted that his time in the Netherlands could be coming to an end.

Manchester United's transfer strategies have been heavily criticised since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, and the appointment of Ed Woodward as Chief Executive. United have spent large sums of money, but experienced failure after failure in the transfer market.

The 2020 summer transfer window was a great representation of all that is wrong with Manchester United's transfer strategies. The Red Devils pursued the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho all summer, and did not look at other available alternatives in case the deal fell through.

The club was finally forced to sign Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, and Amad Diallo on the final day of the transfer window, all of whom were panic buys. Manchester United desperately required a new center-back, but failed to sign one, or any of the reported 5 top targets that had been listed out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Many fans, pundits and former players have criticised chief executive Ed Woodward for his failure to land top-quality players. The club have now realized that they must hire a sporting director, or technical director, to handle the proceedings in relation to football.

Edwin van der Sar

Edwin Van der Sar is a United legend who is still highly regarded at the club

Marc Overmars currently serves as Ajax's director of football, while Van der Sar is the Dutch champions' chief executive. Manchester United have now been put on red alert after Overmars claimed that he and his fellow Dutchman could seek out a new challenge in the future.

"When I was appointed in this job at Ajax I knew I only wanted to stay for three or four years maximum. I have been here eight seasons now! For me, but just as much for Edwin, it is sure that we are not going to carry on here until we are 60," said Overmars to The Mirror.

"This job at Ajax is costing too much energy. The whole of the Netherlands is constantly on my back and has an opinion about us. The job has brought a lot of great things too. Edwin and I are proud that we have brought Ajax back to where it should be in Europe."

Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar have received much praise for their work at Ajax. Ajax have always been a club that develops young talents, through their famous academy system, and sells them to bigger clubs for massive profits.

Ajax have achieved much success domestically, and reached the latter phases of European competitions, whilst also being able to sign top-quality players.

Manchester United are in desperate need of personnel to improve their 'off-the-pitch' football tactics, in order to catch up with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester City.