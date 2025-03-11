Manchester United turn sights to 20-year-old Spanish ace with 20 goals this season as Red Devils accept defeat in marquee name pursuit: Reports

Manchester United have turned their sights to 20-year-old Spanish forward after failing to secure the services of the marquee targets, a report in TEAMtalk states. Over the past few months, the Red Devils were heavily linked with Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and even Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap.

However, Gyokeres and Sesko are reportedly out of reach for the United think-tank. And now, United are targetting FC Porto's young prolific attacker Sami Aghehowa. The Spanish ace has notched up 20 goals for the Portuguese outfit so far across all competitions.

Notably, Aghehowa joined Porto last summer from Atletico Madrid. However, back then he was also close to joining Chelsea, as per the same report. There is a 100 million Euros release clause in his current contract which keeps the ball in Porto's court. However, United are expected to land the deal in a sum less than that amount.

The most important factor behind this deal however, would be that Manchester United take part in European football. Currently languishing in the 14th place on the Premier League table, it is tough to predict if the Red Devils will be a part of European football or not. In the Europa League table, they sit on the third position.

After Ruben Amorim shifted base from Sporting to Manchester United in November, 2024, fans expected the manager to bring in players from his former club. One such name was Viktor Gyokeres, who has been a standout performer in European football this season with 39 goals in 40 games.

However, Samu Aghehowa is one of the players in the list who can create a difference. Just 20, the forward is a complete No. 9 who knows how to find the back of the net. This is something which Amorim needs desperately at Manchester United.

Manchester United's attacking woes

Manchester United have attackers like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to look up to. However, the former has just scored just seven goals this season. Five out of those have come in the Europa League and just two in the Premier League.

Zirkzee, on the other hand, has netted six goals, with just three coming in the domestic league. With two formidable attackers in the list, it is skipper Bruno Fernandes who leads the goal-scoring charts for the club in the Premier League, with seven goals.

In order to put an end to this failure up front, Amorim is aiming to bring a prolific striker who would help the team and reduce the load off Fernandes.

