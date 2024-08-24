Manchester United unwilling to sell star player for less than €30 million after receiving €25 million offer - Reports 

Manchester United have made it clear that they will only consider offers for midfielder Scott McTominay from €30 million onwards. The Scotland international has been on the radar of several teams this summer, including Serie A outfit Napoli.

A Manchester United academy graduate, McTominay has been at the club throughout his professional career and made his debut back in 2017. Since then, he has played in a variety of roles under different managers, and has managed to remain a key player for the club.

The Red Devils are prepared to cash in on McTominay this summer as they undergo a mini-rebuild, particularly in midfield. The 27-year-old has been the subject of multiple inquiries, including one from Napoli. Antonio Conte's side sent a bid of €25 million for the lanky midfielder, which has been rejected by the Red Devils. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, only bids of €30 million and above would be considered.

Erik ten Hag found in McTominay a player he could trust to bail his team out of trouble in the 2023-24 season. A midfielder with a keen nose for goal, McTominay scored seven times and provided an assist in 32 Premier League appearances last season, eclipsing his previous best season.

Fulham were interested in signing McTominay but have since signed Sander Berge, while Everton have also registered their interest in the Scottish midfielder. Napoli have agreed a deal to sign Billy Gilmour from Brighton, and could soon add his national teammate to their roster.

Manchester United academy graduate completes permanent transfer

Manchester United academy graduate Will Fish has left the club to join Cardiff City on a permanent basis. The young defender left Old Trafford for just under £1 million, with add-ons potentially taking his transfer fee up to around £3 million.

Fish, 21, has been a Manchester United player since the age of seven, and made his senior debut in 2021. He has spent time on loan at Stockport County and Hibernian, where he established himself as a first-team regular.

Manchester United have inserted a 30% sell-on clause in his contract with the Bluebirds while also keeping a buy-back clause. The youngster was in the USA tour pre-season squad, but has now left the club. He becomes the second academy defender to move after Willy Kambwala did same last month.

With the arrivals of Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt, Erik ten Hag's squad seems not to have space for any more young defenders this season.

