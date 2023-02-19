Manchester United urged to sell squad player for £30 million in the summer

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to sell skipper Harry Maguire for a fee of around £30 million.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Red Devils fear taking a £40 million hit as they prepare to sell the English defender. Manchester United signed Maguire from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million, making him the most expensive centre-back in the world.

He has, however, struggled to live up to his massive price tag at Old Trafford and has become completely out of favor this season. New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has kept his faith in the duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Agbonlahor has claimed that the Red Devils must be realistic with Maguire's pricetag if they look to sell him and cannot expect more than £30 million. He told Football Insider:

“I think it’s a very hopeful valuation from Man United. Clubs will look at Harry Maguire and want to sign him, they 100 per cent will be interested but only at the right price."

He added:

“They’ll look at how much they can knock off the price given his lack of form. I think the £30million mark is where clubs will be looking."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Harry [Maguire] is injured and you have to keep everyone fresh."



Erik ten Hag gives reason to the changes he has made to the squad 🗣 "Harry [Maguire] is injured and you have to keep everyone fresh."Erik ten Hag gives reason to the changes he has made to the squad https://t.co/wDDPm0dzdW

Agbonlahor has claimed that no club would be willing to match Manchester United's asking price of £40 million for Maguire. He added:

“£40million is simply too much for a player that Man United no longer want, and it’s no secret that he’s no longer wanted. Clubs are aware that he’s no longer part of their plans and won’t be willing to pay a premium price for him."

Maguire has made just nine starts across competitions this season for Ten Hag's side this season and has made 10 substitute appearances.

Manchester United could fund 2 big signings by offloading players worth £120 million

Manchester United could reportedly look to sign two world-class players by selling four players worth £120 million in the summer.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs via Teamtalk, they are looking to sell Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

Donny van de Beek @Donny_beek6 .

After successful surgery, it’s time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this club 🏻



Thank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family. I am really disappointed that the season is over for meAfter successful surgery, it’s time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this clubThank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family. I am really disappointed that the season is over for me😔. After successful surgery, it’s time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this club💪🏻🔴 Thank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/1aBftDRPED

Erik ten Hag has done a phenomenal job at Old Trafford since taking over at the club last summer and has done extremely well in the transfer market.

They are currently third in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

