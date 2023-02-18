Manchester United could fund 2 world-class signings by offloading quartet of players worth £120 million: Reports

Manchester United could look to sign two world-class players by offloading four players worth £120 million, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs via Teamtalk.

While predicting how the Red Devils could operate in the transfer market following their imminent takeover, Jacobs has claimed that they are likely to offload several players first.

He claimed that Manchester United could be looking to sell four players in the summer to generate around £120 million for new arrivals. They could sell Scott McTominay with Newcastle United interested in the Scotsman.

Jacobs said, as quoted by Teamtalk:

“The first thing is to stress though is that outgoings are going to be very important. And Scott McTominay is one name that could depart. Ten Hag is quite glad that he’s there and he made it quite clear he didn’t want to entertain any January offers."

He added:

"But come the summer, because Casemiro has come in, McTominay will be available on the market. Newcastle, in particular, are one to watch there.”

Jacobs has also tipped Donny van de Beek to move as well, with the Dutchman having struggled for both form andn fitness at Old Trafford. He said:

“Donny van de Beek is another one. It can be quite hard sometimes to return from injury and immediately find a club. So we have to wait and see whether he stays or goes."

According to the journalist, Anthony Martial could also be cashed in due to his persistent injury problems. He added:

“Anthony Martial is another one to watch. West Ham have really liked the player in the past and a Monaco return is not unthinkable either. It’s a shame really because everyone at Manchester United likes Martial. But fitness has been a problem and that might well provoke a move."

The final player who could be on his way out as per Jacobs is Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire. The Englishman has found himself on the bench on most occasions this season. He said:

“And then Harry Maguire is linked with a different club every day. We will see in the summer whether he finally ends up moving. It’s hard on Maguire, but that clears up the squad a little bit.”

Erik ten Hag has done a phenomenal job at Manchester United since taking over at the club last summer. Most of his transfers have been spot on and the Red Devils have improved with leaps and bounds on the pitch.

They are third in the table right now, five points behind leaders Manchester City, and could very well turn the title race into a three-horse one.

Manchester United star considering switching nationality to Spain

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly considering switching nationality from Argentina to Spain.

The 18-year-old was born and raised in Spain but is also eligible for Argentina through his mother.

The wonderkid has represented Spain at the under-18 level while he is currently an Argentine under-20 international.

According to The Mirror, Spain are making plans to persuade Garnacho to switch allegiance to the country he was raised in. La Roja are promising the attacker an immediate pathway to the senior team despite their plethora of talent up front.

The highly-rated youngster was born in Madrid, lived in Spain and played for their U18s before switching to Argentina's U20 squad.

Garnacho is having a breakout season at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. He has scored three goals and provided five assists in 24 games across competitions.

