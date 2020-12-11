Manchester United urged to sign Ajax stars by former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has urged his former side to scout Ajax footballers and sign them up. The Dutchman joined Manchester United in the summer of 2005, spent six seasons under Sir Alex Ferguson, and became a part of United folklore with his outstanding shot-stopping abilities.

He hung his gloves in the summer of 2011 and has since moved onto administrative roles in football.

Van der Sar played a pivotal role in Donny van de Beek’s arrival at Manchester United in the summer and has now invited his former club to sign more players from the Dutch side.

Van der Sar said that the Dutch side feel ‘honored’ when top European clubs like Manchester United express interest in their players. He also revealed that Ajax let players leave, hoping that they would one day return to the club in one capacity or another.

"It sounds strange but we are almost honoured if Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are coming for our players. Of course, I’d rather keep them but, having been a player myself, if you give us great service, league titles and commitment, then we think with you and set you along for the next part of your career."

"But we hope that you come back to Ajax and play for another one or two years, come onto our coaching staff or be like myself and Marc."

"We know the ambition of the players and if our players are not good enough to be scouted by the top clubs, then we are doing something wrong. If Chelsea hadn’t scouted Hakim Ziyech, we’d have done something wrong."

Van der Sar also drew a parallel between his current job and the role he carried out between the bars at Manchester United.

"I step in when it is needed. When there’s a through-ball between Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, then I go out and get it. It’s similar now. If they are stuck with a problem that they can’t solve or I see things are going wrong I ask: ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this? Can I help you?’"

"That way, I try to be the sweeper-keeper that I was as a player, now as a chief executive. Maybe I exaggerate a little. Because it’s not that simple — it’s a proper job being a chief executive."