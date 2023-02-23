Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | EFL Cup Final 

Manchester United are set to take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, February 26. Either team could potentially win their first trophy of the season with a triumph in the crucial game this weekend.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United preview

United are currently enjoying a rich vein of form, having undergone a fantastic resurgence under Erik ten Hag's tutelage. The Red Devils have won three out of their last five league matches and are currently third in the table.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have also been eye-catching this season. They are currently fifth in the league table. The Magpies, however, have suffered a drop in form in recent weeks. They have won only one out of their last five league games, losing their latest against Liverpool at home by a scoreline of 2-0.

Team News

Manchester United

Both Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen have suffered long-term injury issues and are expected to be out for a while. While Van De Beek is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Eriksen's foot injury will keep the Dane out until the end of April.

Anthony Martial is also sidelined with a groin injury. The French attacker is not expected to be fit for the clash against the Magpies.

Injured: Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial

Doubtful: Antony and Scott McTominay

Suspended: None

Newcastle United

Nick Pope was sent off against Liverpool for blatantly handling the ball way outside the penalty area. He will remain absent for the final against United. Lloris Karius or Mark Gillespie are expected to fill in as Martin Dubravka is cup-tied after being loaned out to the Red Devils for the first half of the season.

Joelinton and Joseph Wilock are sidelined with thigh injuries while Emil Krafth is out with a knee injury.

Injured: Joelinton, Joseph Wilock, and Emil Krafth

Suspended: Nick Pope

Cup-tied: Martin Dubravka

Doubtful: None

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United kick-off time

India: February 26, 10 PM

USA: February 26, 11:30 AM

UK: February 26, 4:30 PM

Where to stream Manchester United vs. Newcastle United?

FanCode @FanCode @NUFC





More details to follow soon... The wait is over!! Yes, we will be streaming the #CarabaoCupFinal between @ManUtd More details to follow soon... The wait is over!! Yes, we will be streaming the #CarabaoCupFinal between @ManUtd & @NUFC 😍More details to follow soon...

India: Fancode

USA: ESPN+

UK: Sky Sports

Poll : 0 votes