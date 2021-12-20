Manchester United want to focus on strengthening one position with January signing: Reports

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly keen to add a defensive midfielder to his squad during the January transfer window. The Red Devils will look to improve their squad in order to stand a chance of resurrecting their 2021-22 season during the second half of the campaign.

According to the Manchester Evening News, RB Leipzig holding midfielder Amadou Haidara has emerged as a target for the Red Devils. The Mali international has become a key member of RB Leipzig's squad since joining the club from RB Salzburg in December of 2018.

Manchester United struggled during the opening stages of the season and were often cut apart by top-quality opponents such as Manchester City and Liverpool due to the lack of a quality defensive midfielder.

Fred and Scott McTominay were heavily criticized for their performances during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as manager. The duo, however, have produced the goods for Ralf Rangnick since the German took over the reins at Old Trafford.

Manchester United, though, lack cover in the defensive midfield position. Nemanja Matic is approaching the twilight stage of his career and will be unable to maintain consistency week-in week-out for Manchester United.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @samuelluckhurst] Amadou Haidara has become of interest to Manchester United due to Ralf Rangnick's eight-year stint as sporting director of the Red Bull group but Haidara is due to be on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Mali next month. #MUFC Amadou Haidara has become of interest to Manchester United due to Ralf Rangnick's eight-year stint as sporting director of the Red Bull group but Haidara is due to be on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Mali next month. #MUFC [@samuelluckhurst]

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni in recent months. The 21-year-old caught the attention of a number of clubs thanks to his impressive performances for France in the UEFA Nations League. Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition for the signature of Tchouameni.

The Premier League giants are in need of reinforcements to their squad in January. They could therefore look to use Ralf Rangnick's connections at RB Leipzig to sign Amadou Haidara.

Amadou Haidara scored six goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season. He has continued his good form for the German club in the current campaign, scoring three goals in 12 games for the club. The midfielder's work rate, intensity, and ability to score goals make him an ideal transfer target for Manchester United.

Manchester United likely to focus on outgoings in January

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

A number of Manchester United players have been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks. Anthony Martial has attracted interest from Barcelona, according to El Nacional.

Edinson Cavani is also currently being courted by the Spanish club as he is seen as the ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero at Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo.

utdreport @utdreport From Spain: Barcelona keeping tabs on Anthony Martial From Spain: Barcelona keeping tabs on Anthony Martial

Newcastle United are believed to be interested in signing Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News. United could therefore focus on reducing their squad numbers before making any new signings in January.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar