"Manchester United would not want to let him go to a rival club" - Agbonlahor comments on Jesse Lingard's links to West Ham and Newcastle United

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United will want Jesse Lingard to move to Newcastle United rather than West Ham United.

Jesse Lingard is currently on the cusp of an exit from Old Trafford in the January transfer window with Newcastle United showing prime interest in the winger. However, the deal appears to have collapsed after United asked for a £12 million survival bonus from Newcastle as part of Lingard's transfer.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the Red Devils are doing the right thing in regards to Lingard's move away from the club. United will not want to strengthen their top four rival in West Ham by offering them one of their players.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor said:

"I look at Manchester United and they're looking at Newcastle and seeing them pay 25 million for Chris Wood and they're thinking you know what, the player you're getting in Jesse Lingard, he could be the difference that adds goals and assists to that team that keeps you up, I don't blame them for asking 12 million pound bonus to stay up because he could be the key and the missing part for Newcastle."

He added:

"Manchester United will decide where he'll go, he would probably like to go to West Ham to play in there, knows the team, they've got a chance to fight for Top 4, Manchester United would not want to let him go to a rival club and why wouldn't they want to basically auction him to the biggest payers."

"Manchester United are saying we don't care where you want to go, you're contracted to us, you're not signing a new contract, so we're gonna get the most money we can and the only place you're going is Newcastle"

As things stand, Jesse Lingard is currently entering the final six months of his contract. The 29-year-old winger will be free to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lingard has found it difficult to get game time under Ralf Rangnick. The England international has got just one minute of league action under the German so far.

Jesse Lingard has made 14 appearances for the Red Devils this season and has contributed two goals and an assist.

Newcastle United have already signed a player closely linked with Manchester United

It is worth noting that Newcastle United have already beaten the Red Devils to the signing of Kieran Trippier from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. The 31-year-old full-back had previously been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford as United wanted to strengthen their right-back position.

As things stand, Trippier has made three appearances for Newcastle United and has played the full 90 minutes on all three occasions.

