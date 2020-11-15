Eric Bailly's agency has sent a warning to Manchester United regarding the defender's playing time at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has utilised Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as his first-choice central-defensive partnership throughout the majority of his tenure as Manchester United manager.

Bailly is often used as the third man on the bench when fit but is now facing serious competition for a place in the matchday squad from academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe.

Graziano Battistini, head of football agency Promoesport in Italy, spoke to CalcioMercato claiming that Bailly's future will be assessed if his game-time situation doesn't improve.

"The experience with the Red Devils depends, as always, on luck, who you meet, on the opportunities. If he has the right chances, for me he can be an important player to solve some problems of the team. If all this does not happen, it is clear that the situation will need to be assessed, but now it is too early to say certain things.

"My Spanish partners who manage him are cautious in all respects, but the boy is very focused on Manchester United. The boy is in an important context such as that of United, before evaluating an exit there must be absolutely valid situations. The Milan idea may have a logic, but we need to evaluate many implications, today we are talking about nothing."

Bailly started his Manchester United career extremely brightly after Jose Mourinho brought him to the club in 2016. However, he hasn't fulfilled his potential because of one major aspect... injuries.

Eric Bailly goes off injured.

Injuries have tarnished Eric Bailly's Manchester United career

Eric Bailly's time at Manchester United has been decimated by regular injury problems and as a result, he hasn't been able to put a good run of games together.

Advertisement

Whenever Bailly takes to the pitch, he shows signs of serious quality, but his development and appearance count is currently stagnated because he simply can't stay fit.

The Ivorian defender has suffered five different mid to long-term injuries since joining Manchester United, with the latest being a muscle injury suffered last month.

It's unlikely Bailly will ever be able to act as a regular fixture in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defence, so perhaps a move away would be the best choice for all parties.