Manchester United warned against signing defensive target by Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United against signing Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier. Ferdinand, a former England international, believes the Red Devils do not need to spend money on a player who might not feature regularly.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Tripper this summer. The Red Devils have already had a bid for the former Tottenham right-back rejected.

Kieran Trippier wants a return to the Premier League this summer and is already looking for houses in the North West. #mufc a possible destination. [athletic] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 5, 2021

Rio Ferdinand believes Tripper's signing would not make sense as he would have to serve as back-up to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He told The Metro:

"I don't think they'd buy someone to come in and play [every week], I think whoever's coming in there is going to be playing backup. They spent £50m on Wan-Bissaka, not to be a backup or No.2.

"He [Trippier] wouldn't be my choice if I'm honest, but I see the qualities he has. But Trippier definitely wouldn't be my choice in terms of the profile of player that I'd be bringing in to play as a No.2 right-back."

Meanwhile, Trippier is set to play in England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. England boss Gareth Southgate is set to deploy the 30-year-old at left-back despite having Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell in the squad.

England look set to use back 4 v Croatia. Barring late changes Trippier to start at LB, Walker RB, Mings & Stones CB. Phillips expected with Rice, Mount, Sterling, Foden & Kane. With @JackPittBrooke + @AdamCrafton_ for @TheAthleticUK #EURO2020 #ENG #ENGCRO https://t.co/h01FeMaJmO — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 13, 2021

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand backs Italy to win Euro 2020

Rio Ferdinand has tipped Italy to win Euro 2020. The former United defender believes Roberto Mancini's side are capable of making a deep run despite having no notable superstars in their ranks.

"They've got a phenomenal record at the moment, 27 games they've not lost. Eight games they've won without conceding a goal. It's crazy what they've been doing. They've not got any superstars, they've got good players but they've not got a [Cristiano] Ronaldo or a [Kylian] Mbappe, [Romelu] Lukaku or [Harry] Kane in their team."

