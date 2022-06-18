"Manchester United are well rid of him" - Richard Keys labels Pogba as 'virus' after controversy involving documentary

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has slammed Paul Pogba, branding the former Manchester United as a 'virus'.

Pogba, 29, is set to leave United, having spent six years with the club following a club-record £89 million move from Juventus in 2016. His contract expires this summer.

He made 232 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 39 goals and contributing 51 assists.

His time at the club has been plagued with constant criticism over a perceived lack of contribution and poor run of form. Many feel he has been a hindrance behind-the-scenes at Old Trafford and certainly, Keys echoes those sentiments.

Pogba has released an Amazon documentary titled 'Pogmentary' in which he sheds light on his departure from United.

He made the comments over an offer from the Red Devils which has drawn the ire of fans and Keys has subsequently slammed the Frenchman.

The French midfielder said (via Express):

"It's all for the players. They have to feel important in their clubs. And they have to feel important in their teams. If you don't have that, it's over."

Keys has reacted to Pogba's comments on the documentary by tweeting:

“I doubt there’s anything in the Pogmentary that will persuade me that Pogba isn’t a virus & United are well rid of him. £300,000 per week - nothing? Didn’t feel loved? Please. Mourinho told me about his rows & there’s only one side to take.”

Pogba looks likely to be heading back to Juventus with the Daily Mail reporting that he has agreed a four-year deal.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho calls Paul Pogba a virus

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba never saw eye-to-eye

Back in 2018 news broke of unrest between former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

Mourinho was reported by a Manchester United source as having called Pogba a virus in front of his teammates, saying (via The Sun):

"You are like a person with a flu with a virus in a closed room - you pass that virus to the others. You don’t play, you don't respect players and supporters and you kill the mentality of good, honest people around you.'”

The duo clashed on numerous occasions during their time together at United but it was Mourinho who departed Old Trafford before the Frenchman. The Portuguese was sacked in 2018.

Another tense moment captured by cameras between the pair was at the Carrington training ground where the Portuguese manager clashed with Pogba.

Mourinho was reportedly upset with the midfielder over an Instagram post he made following Manchester United's defeat to Derby County in the Carabao Cup (per Guardian).

Many have taken sides in the two's frosty relationship and both have now exited Old Trafford with questionable reputations.

