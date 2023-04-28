Manchester United will make move for PSG superstar Neymar Jr under one key condition - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly look to complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar if the Qatari takeover bid is successful.

According to SunSport, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani is eyeing an ambitious takeover of the Red Devils and is interested in bringing the Brazilian winger to Old Trafford.

However, neither the Qatari bidders nor Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos have matched the Glazers' price tag of £6 billion yet. They are set to launch a third round of bidding in hopes of further investment. Sheikh Jassim is interested in a full purchase of the team, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe prefers a partial takeover.

Despite his struggles this season, Neymar continues to be one of the world's best talents. The 31-year-old could potentially serve as a marquee signing for the club's new ownership.

The Brazilian forward has struggled with injuries and is expected to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. He has bagged an impressive 18 goals and 17 assists in just 29 appearances.

With PSG looking to overhaul their squad, Neymar could be a prime candidate to leave the Parc des Princes and join Manchester United this summer. His struggles with injuries, coupled with his massive wages, could force the French giants into selling the player. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, but there is an option to extend it up to 2027.

The aforementioned SunSport report adds that a move for Neymar would not come in the way of the team's interest in Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker could be one of Manchester United's primary targets in the summer as they look to add a quality No. 9 to the squad.

Erik ten Hag confirms return of Manchester United star from injury

Alejandro Garnacho is set to return from an ankle injury.

Manchester United received some positive news as Alejandro Garnacho could make a return to the squad from injury. Manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that the teenager has returned to full training. He could be in the team as they prepare to face Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on Saturday (April 29).

Speaking to the club's website, Ten Hag said:

"Yes [he is closer to being back]. He will return tomorrow [Friday] in the team training part and then we have to see when he can return totally in the team training and then back into games.”

Garnacho, 18, has also signed a new contract with the club that will expire in the summer of 2028.

Poll : 0 votes