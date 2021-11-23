Manchester United will need to pay £10 million to sign Mauricio Pochettino from PSG - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino could soon be Manchester United's manager and would require a £10 million compensation to sign. The current PSG boss was initially considered to replace Jose Mourinho back in 20198 but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extended his interim stint to a three-year reign.

PSG will not be willing to let their new manager go and will reportedly demand Manchester United compensation of up to £10million to break Mauricio Pochettino’s contract with them. Following Manchester United’s sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club has been linked with more than a few managers and the United board will be under pressure to make the right decision.

Michael Carrick will steady the ship and take charge until the club find a replacement manager. Manchester United were initially hoping to get a caretaker manager in till the end of the season, before making a move for their managerial pick in the summer, without the rigors of a season in the mix.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official. Manchester United announce that Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while Manchester United look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season. 🔴 #MUFC Official. Manchester United announce that Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while Manchester United look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/90EWEg4JAF

Pochettino, however, seems very open to taking a deal at Old Trafford after less than a year at PSG. The Argentine manager is also seasoned in the Premier League with the better part of a decade of English experience under his belt.

Despite not winning any silverware while in England, Pochettino has markedly improved both his Tottenham and Southampton teams. He possesses a style of play and conduct that Manchester United fans have admired for years.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



(Source: 🚨 Mauricio Pochettino is currently Manchester United's first choice, but the club still plan on appointing an interim manager until the end of the season.(Source: @JonathanShrager 🚨 Mauricio Pochettino is currently Manchester United's first choice, but the club still plan on appointing an interim manager until the end of the season.(Source: @JonathanShrager) https://t.co/gIPUqWR4MO

Pochettino is said to be unsettled in Paris, reportedly chaffing at being relegated to solely a coaching role and having no say in transfer affairs. He is currently in Manchester preparing to face United’s cross town neighbors, and if talks can be arranged, they could happen soon.

I think Pochettino would come to Manchester United tomorrow: Gary Neville speaks on unsettled PSG manager

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has shared his opinion on the open manager role at Old Trafford. The legend believes Mauricio Pochettino would gladly join Manchester United if the opportunity presented itself:

"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Manchester United on a five-year deal tomorrow. He'd look at that group of players, he'd look at the club and he'd realise he'd probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Manchester United in terms of a project."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"At PSG you are on season by season, 'you've got to win the Champions League or you're out'- type of model. I don't think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Manchester United on a five-year deal, with backing behind him," Neville added.

Edited by Parimal