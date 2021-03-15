Manchester United will sell four players to raise £60 million this summer - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to sell as many as four players this summer to raise funds for new signings.

As per the Mirror, Manchester United will have a summer budget of £80 million, and they are hoping to increase that by selling four squad players.

The four names that have been thrown into the list are Phil Jones, Juan Mata, and currently out on loan duo Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard.

Both Dalot and Lingard have impressed out on loan at AC Milan and West Ham United respectively, and United are hoping to sell both of them for £20 million each.

Man Utd are reportedly hoping to add £60m to their summer transfer budget by selling four players in summer



Jones and Mata have barely featured for Manchester United this season, but the club are still hoping to sell them for £10 million each.

If they manage to get rid of all four players, they will generate £60 million through sales, and that will set them up for a summer splurge.

Manchester United need to strengthen to keep up with Manchester City

Manchester United have managed to stay competitive this season despite a poor start, with the the club currently in second place in the Premier League table.

Although the club flattered to deceive in the Champions League, they have done well in the Europa League and the FA Cup. With a better squad, they can challenge on all fronts next season.

The club will need some new additions in the summer to close the gap on Manchester City. Signing a right-winger, defensive midfielder and a centre-back will perhaps make their squad a lot stronger.

Several names have already been linked, but it remains to be seen if Manchester United can sell the quartet of Jones, Mata, Lingard and Dalot for their valuations.

The market has not recovered from the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Manchester United may have to settle for fees well below their targets.

There will be clubs who will continue to target loan moves until the market recovers completely or the fans are back in the stadiums.

If the likes of Dalot and Lingard can continue impressing on loan, then Manchester United could find it easier to offload them on permanent moves.