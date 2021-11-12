Manchester United willing to let go of Edinson Cavani in potential swap deal with La Liga side - Reports 

According to a report from Fichajes, Sevilla are looking to make a move for Manchester United star Edinson Cavani in January. Sevilla have been dealt a blow as their striker, Youssef En-Nesyri, is out injured.

It is reported that he could be out for as long as three months. The La Liga club is now looking for options to replace the Moroccan.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has come as one of the potential solutions for Sevilla.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Sevilla may look to sign Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window after losing Youssef En-Nesyri to injury. Sevilla are hoping to tempt Cavani to take a pay cut. [Fichajes] #mufc Sevilla may look to sign Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window after losing Youssef En-Nesyri to injury. Sevilla are hoping to tempt Cavani to take a pay cut. [Fichajes] #mufc

This move could bode well for Manchester United as well. The Premier League giants have been interested in defender Jules Kounde of Sevilla for a while now. Cavani could be used by United as a potential swap for the French defender.

Kounde has a release clause of €80m. Manchester United will certainly look to get the most out of Cavani to get this number down.

Kounde currently forms La Liga's best defense this season at Sevilla with seven clean sheets. It won't be easy to get him since many other clubs like Chelsea and Barcelona are reportedly in the race as well.

Edinson Cavani out of favor at Manchester United

Cavani has started just two Premier League games this season

Cavani joined Manchester United in October 2020. Since then, he has scored 18 goals and made six assists across all competitions for the Red Devils. However, only one of those goals has come this season.

Moreover, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and the rise of Mason Greenwood have reduced Cavani's chances at Manchester United. He has made just eight appearances this season across all competitions, while making just two starts in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has adopted a new 3-5-2 formation in recent times that saw Cavani start against Tottenham Hotspur. However, against Manchester City, he had to miss out due to an injury.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Rodrigo Romano: "Edinson Cavani has had severe pain in a tendon for two days. That was the pain he felt at 80' against Tottenham and that did not let him start against Atalanta. He is in recovery." #MUFC Rodrigo Romano: "Edinson Cavani has had severe pain in a tendon for two days. That was the pain he felt at 80' against Tottenham and that did not let him start against Atalanta. He is in recovery." #MUFC

With major defensive issues in the Manchester United backline, they will certainly be pushing for Jules Kounde. This will also give Kounde an opportunity to unite with his French compatriot Raphael Varane.

This can then see Cavani being used as a bargaining chip by Manchester United to get their hands on the Sevilla defender.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee